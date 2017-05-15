Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

57% off Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 2-in-1 Portable Charger and Wall Charger - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

anker charger
Credit: Amazon

Charge your device and PowerCore Fusion's internal battery via a wall outlet, then take it with you for up to 3 phone charges -- any place, any time. In the wall or on-the-go, Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure that all devices receive their fastest possible charge. Also features a foldable plug to ensure maximum portability. At the moment, its list proce of $50.99 is reduced 57% on Amazon to just $21.99. See the discounted Anker PowerCore 5000 on Amazon.

This story, "57% off Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 2-in-1 Portable Charger and Wall Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 2-in-1 Portable Charger and Wall Charger, AC Plug with 5000mAh Capacity, PowerIQ Technology, For iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Galaxy and More

    $21.99 MSRP $50.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

App dev trends going hot -- and cold
21 hot programming trends—and 21 going cold

Hot or not? From the web to the motherboard to the training ground, get the scoop on what's in and...

Best Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers

We'll help you find the best wireless speakers for pairing with your smartphone or tablet—whatever your...

Resources
Top Stories
The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction
The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction

Rapid shifts in technologies—and evolving business needs—make career reinvention a matter of survival...

man in suit putting together giant puzzle pieces
How Yahoo wrangles its giant private cloud

Yahoo VP of Cloud Services Preeti Somal pulls back the curtain on the internet company's vast private...

4 cool Kubernetes tools for mastering clusters

Need to switch Kubernetes contexts in a flash? Want to know what pods are burning up CPU? These tools...

ransomware at your service 3
WannaCry ransomware slipped in via slow patching

IT teams have a gap of several weeks between when patches are released and deployed, giving criminals...