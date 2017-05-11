Aukey's desk lamp features an extra-large panel, USB charging port, dimmable brightness adjustment & adjustable color temperature, smart touch sensor and sleep mode for reading. Right now its typical list price of $49.99 has been reduced by 20% on Amazon to $39.99, but if you enter the code AUKLTST6 at checkout you'll activate another big price drop down to just $32. See the AUKEY LED Desk Lamp deal now on Amazon.

This story, "36% off AUKEY LED Desk Lamp With USB Charging Port and Smart Touch Sensor - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.