Windows Subsystem for Linux welcomes Suse and Fedora options

Users will no longer be locked into Ubuntu, and they can run multiple Linux distros side by side

Windows Subsystem for Linux welcomes Suse and Fedora options
Credit: Microsoft
More like this

Fans of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) love that it provides a native Linux experience, command line and all, to Windows users. But not all have been fans of the choice of Linux distribution—Canonical's Ubuntu Linux—and thus have launched projects to swap out Ubuntu.

ALWSL is one such project, and the Python-based WSL Distribution Switcher, which provides automated access to no fewer than 10 Linux distribution userlands, is a more sophisticated approach.

Now Microsoft has decided to provide an official distribution swapper in WSL, per an announcement at Microsoft Build. The plan is to keep Ubuntu as a supported distribution, but add Suse Linux and Red Hat's Fedora as supported options.

Microsoft will use the Windows Store as the distribution mechanism for the different distros. But most WSL users would likely have been happy with a command-line tool, which they may yet ask for as a means to automate the process of setting up or switching distros.

Microsoft likely has more than convenience in mind. The Windows Store is a mechanism for trusted software distribution, so providing Linux distro userlands for WSL through it guarantees that the code in question isn't dodgy.

The above-described third-party tools let users switch between distributions on demand. The revamped WSL will not only allow that, but also allow multiple distributions to run side by side. Distributions can also be installed to a drive other than the system drive.

The revamped WSL features will be available "in an upcoming Windows Insider build," according to Microsoft.

Related:

Serdar Yegulalp is a senior writer at InfoWorld, focused on the InfoWorld Tech Watch news analysis blog and periodic reviews.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

App dev trends going hot -- and cold
21 hot programming trends—and 21 going cold

Hot or not? From the web to the motherboard to the training ground, get the scoop on what's in and...

Best Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers

We'll help you find the best wireless speakers for pairing with your smartphone or tablet—whatever your...

Resources
Top Stories
mountain support climbers
Review: Tableau takes self-service BI to new heights

Tableau grows stronger in cross-database joins, browser-based authoring, and geo-analysis

Computerworld Cheat Sheet - Microsoft Excel 2016
Cheat sheet: The must-know Excel 2016 features

Are you getting the most from Microsoft Excel 2016? Familiarize yourself with the key new features

Windows welcomes Suse Linux, Fedora options

Users will no longer be locked into Ubuntu, and they can run multiple Linux distros side by side

blind spot side view mirror car vehicle
Watch out for serverless computing’s blind spot

Automatic provisioning of server resources is a great idea, but it can lead to the end of upfront...