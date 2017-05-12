Is it still worth hiring UX designers?

Several years ago, UX design became a hot topic in the tech world. With emphasis placed on websites and mobile apps catering to user experience, UX designers were in high demand. Focusing on visual layout, and usability, a company’s success was often contingent on whether or not their product was attractive and user-friendly.

While teams have become more diversified in recent years, and cross-training in the workplace has become more commonplace, the lines that defined certain roles have become blurred, making some companies wonder if it’s worth hiring a specialized UX designer. Yet, even in 2017, while the majority of professionals are encouraged to be more versatile, it’s worth noting that a UX designer's role is a lot more than just creating a desirable project but reliant on cultivating an in-depth understanding of a company’s consumer, through research trials and of course, beautiful design.

Getting to know your user

A user experience designer's role isn’t limited to building a website or an app that’s appealing and easy to use. UX experts also play a critical role in understanding what the user expects from a product. It goes without saying that all UX specialists have a strong knowledge code, but many are also well-versed in creating strategic plans that help business improve their overall services:

Analytics

User Profiles

Mapping out company milestones

Interacting with potential consumers

Compiling data on potential customers, and improving services based on feedback

Even in the case that you have members of your team that will devise campaigns to test your product's usability, it’s worth noting that a UX designer deals with market research as well. They communicate with consumers through mediums such as surveys and trials, seeing what works and what doesn’t. Having a sense of what your consumer wants and needs based on this information can greatly improve not just product design, but overall customer service.

Diversifying your team

If you are a new business and don’t know exactly where to start when it comes to finding a UX designer, it’s worth exploring freelance platforms. These networks provide a plethora of experienced designers that specialize in UX design from all walks of life. Before bringing on a new team member, you can see a potential hire’s past work experience and portfolio, ensuring you chose someone who can meet your needs:

Increases your internal professional network

Varied experience brings a lot to the table when fleshing out new ideas

Employees with different backgrounds offer more solutions when dealing with challenges

Diverse teams can boost creativity

Bringing in a skilled UX designer won't only improve your chances of executing an attractive product, but will also bring added value to your team. Companies that cultivate strong profiles tend to inspire one another while working together, improving overall company culture.

Good design leads to growth

With around seventy percent of internet activity concentrated on mobile devices, the need for a streamlined design that can easily translate from desktop to mobile is necessary if a product is going to be successful in 2017. Before deciding on which device you should concentrate, an experienced UX designer can help you identify where your target market is based:

They can help you identify your niche and translate that visually

Designers can optimize your website to help encourage conversions

They can help you connect user experience to user behavior

The can help create seamless connection between desktop and mobile

A skilled UX designer will execute their layout based on what your consumers respond to positively. They identify whether or not your target market is more traditional, spending the majority of their time online on their desktop, or if they are more dynamic and on the go, thus spending more time on their mobile. This knowledge is key when creating an interface that is easily accessible across devices, making more space for new customers in the future.

