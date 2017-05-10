What Do Elvis, Mini-Hacks, Cisco, Bruno Mars, Meraki, APIs, and IPAs Have in Common?

That’s right, Cisco Live US 2017. We know it’s a busy event and your calendar is already filling up – but here’s why you need to make time for the DevNet Zone at Cisco Live.

The DevNet Zone is Cisco’s software developer resource and community brought to you live in the World of Solutions! We help network engineers and developers innovate using Cisco technologies and platforms. Be sure to register for DevNet, then come to the Welcome Desk in the DevNet Zone to collect a special prize. Registering is free and simple.

What can you do in the DevNet Zone? Make no mistake, there’s a lot happening and it can be overwhelming, but our main goal is to give you many different ways to learn about APIs, tools, solutions, and topics. From there, dig into the code and create your first REST API call. Go further and get inspired by listening to our expert panels and see real-life solutions in our partner co-creation demos. Finally, connect with our DevNet team on-site or in one of our communities of interest.

Your results can be big – skills learned in the DevNet Zone can change your business and, as a result, differentiate your services compared to larger competitors. Don’t take our word for it, watch how Jose Bogarín Solano (from Altus Consulting – Cisco ISV Partner of the Year for LATAM) provided a better experience for call center managers by learning from the DevNet Collaboration Dev Center and using our sandboxes.

New this year, we are introducing the DevNet Network Programmability Learning Path to help you make the most of your time in the DevNet Zone and get a jump start in programmability. Why? It’s the future of networking – and it’s a huge topic and sometimes it’s not easy to know where to start.

The DevNet Network Programmability Learning Path provides you with a list of sessions and activities scheduled throughout the week covering both core programming and network programmability topics

that you can use to plan your journey. Read the details and find it in the Cisco Live Catalog. Interested in Cisco Spark, Security, Meraki, and UCS? We have all of that and more. Check the catalog for full details.

Make time to come see us in the DevNet Zone where you can:

LEARN

Take a coding class, dig into Network Programmability, Security, Collaboration solutions, and more! Register for classroom sessions, walk up to a demo, attend a panel, or sign up for a hands-on workshop. Workshops are small group, instructor-led sessions focused on an API or tool with a pre-configured laptop. Get there early – seats are first-come, first-served.

CODE

No experience required, just find an open seat and start coding in our Learning Labs. Our self-paced, on-demand, step-by-step tutorials cover a wide range of APIs. If you need help or have a question, our experts are standing by.

It wouldn’t be DevNet if we weren’t planning a few surprises this year. Come check out the new:

Sandbox demo that requires skill and superb hand-eye coordination

Mini-hacks that challenge your skills

And a special place in the DevNet Zone that we expect to be a “break out” success – no more hints!

INSPIRE

Get inspired in our innovative panel discussions and demos! Our demos feature partner Co-Creations that showcase cool, inspiring solutions built using Cisco technology with our developer tools, services, and APIs.

If you have a story to share of how your company and DevNet have worked together to innovate, we want to know!

CONNECT

The heart and soul of DevNet is our community! Everyone is here to help you be successful in your programmability journey. Join a community of interest and connect with us on-site. And don’t forget to join us for Happy Hour where we’ll be serving up IPAs with APIs. Follow us @CiscoDevNet and tag your shares with #DEVNET and #CLUS.

See you there! Share your excitement, ask questions, and let’s connect @CiscoDevNet.