Review: The 10 best JavaScript editors

Sublime Text, Visual Studio Code, Brackets, and Atom rise to the top, but several others are worth considering

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld

At a Glance

  • Sublime Text 3.3126

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on Sublime HQ

  • Visual Studio Code 1.11.1

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on Microsoft

  • Brackets 1.9

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on Adobe Systems

  • Atom 1.15.0

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on GitHub

  • Komodo Edit 10.2.2

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on ActiveState

  • Notepad++ 7.3.3

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on Notepad++

  • BBEdit 11

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on Bare Bones Software

  • TextMate 2.0-rc4

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on MacroMates

  • Emacs 25.1

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on GNU Project

  • Vim 8.0

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on Vim Online

JavaScript programmers have many good tools to choose from—almost too many to keep track of. In this article, I discuss nine text editors with good support for developing with JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS, and for documenting with Markdown. Why use an editor for JavaScript programming instead of an IDE? In a word: speed.

The essential difference between editors and IDEs is that IDEs can debug and sometimes profile your code, and IDEs have support for application lifecycle management (ALM) systems. Many of the editors we discuss here support at least one version control system, often Git, so that criterion is less of a differentiator between IDEs and editors than it used to be.

