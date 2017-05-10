Microsoft brings customization to its pre-built AI services

New functions are aimed at helping non-experts use machine-learning capabilities to improve their businesses

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Microsoft brings customization to its pre-built AI services
Credit: Microsoft
More like this

Microsoft is doubling down on its cloud AI services for business customers with a fleet of new offerings aimed at helping companies deal with video and unique problems not solved by its off-the-shelf cognitive services.

New services announced Wednesday include a new Video Indexer service that will provide customers with automated captioning, sentiment analysis, custom face recognition, object detection, optical character recognition and keyword extraction of videos they provide. The tool is built on existing Microsoft services, but gives customers an easier way to process large amounts of video for indexing and analysis rather than require manual work by humans.

Also new is a custom image recognition service that allows users to take Microsoft’s existing tools for detecting objects and teach them to recognize other things that aren’t generally applicable. For example, manufacturers could use the service to identify different types of parts that Microsoft’s off-the-shelf image recognition service couldn’t recognize, according to Irving Kwong, a principal product manager in the company’s artificial intelligence group.

Other new offerings in that vein include the Bing Custom Search Service, which lets companies embed custom web search on their sites; a Gesture service that’s designed to help businesses build gesture-recognition tools; and the Custom Decision Service, which is designed to automate choices between different content.

All of these new functions are aimed at helping non-experts use machine-learning capabilities to improve their businesses. They build on an existing suite of Microsoft Cognitive Services that include image recognition, language understanding and other capabilities.

The idea of customizable but easy-to-use tools for solving problems like image recognition isn’t a new one in the tech industry. Salesforce has its own offering for image recognition, while Rekognition from Amazon Web Services is used to power face detection of politicians in CSPAN footage.

The Video Indexer should help organizations more easily understand the content of videos that they own. When users upload a file, the service takes a few minutes to process it, and then will provide information like a transcript of the footage, faces present, a graph of sentiment throughout the video and a set of keywords extracted from the content.

The facial recognition feature is particularly interesting, since it will automatically detect particular celebrities (a demo showed it automatically identifying Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie) and also remember user-defined individuals across multiple videos.

Because the Indexer automatically transcribes the contents of a video, users can then use that to create translated captions, based on Microsoft’s machine translation capabilities.

Microsoft’s Bing Custom Search service comes at exactly the right time for enterprises. Google announced that its Site Search service will no longer work after April 1 of next year, which means businesses that previously relied on it are looking for other options.

Bing Custom Search lets businesses build domain-specific search engines that don’t carry Microsoft branding and which can be embedded on their websites. It’s a move by the company to take what it’s learned from running a massive, public search engine and apply it to the enterprise.

The Custom Decision Service is somewhat difficult to explain. It’s designed to take in a set of choices and provide users with the ones it thinks will work best, based on a technique called reinforcement learning that’s designed to teach machines how to optimize for certain behaviors.

Microsoft uses the technology behind the Custom Decision Service to do things like determine which ads to show on Bing and what content to display on MSN.com. Users will be able to do the same.

All of this news comes as part of Microsoft’s Build developer conference, which is taking place in Seattle this week.

Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers

We'll help you find the best wireless speakers for pairing with your smartphone or tablet—whatever your...

App dev trends going hot -- and cold
21 hot programming trends—and 21 going cold

Hot or not? From the web to the motherboard to the training ground, get the scoop on what's in and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
5 chat
Slack vs. Teams vs. HipChat vs. Yammer

Review: Microsoft and Google are taking on the niche providers Slack and Atlassian that created this...

Microsoft Graph and Microsoft Teams reshape Office

Microwork enablement through bots and chatops apps could be the best thing Microsoft Office has done...

Visual Studio tackles serverless computing, Mac dev

Azture Functions Visual Studio beta lets developers integrate Azure Functions into development flows ...

I love MySQL license plate heart
NoSQL, no problem: Why MySQL is still king

You'd think the advent of 'webscale' NoSQL databases would have consigned MySQL to history. But you'd...