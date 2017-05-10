Linux: How to protect your privacy

Privacy is an issue on many people’s minds these days, including those that run Linux on their computers. Linux has long had a strong reputation as a secure operating system, but there are still things that you can do to help protect your privacy while running Linux.

The DuckDuckGo blog has a list of privacy tips for Linux users:

It’s easy to have a false sense of security, thinking that other operating systems might be more targeted than Linux, but there are plenty of risks and vulnerabilities for all types of Linux devices. Keep your guard up regardless of your OS. Ensure you use a password to protect your user account. Don’t use an admin account for daily activity. Encrypt your data. Activate your screensaver when idle with screen lock. Review your installed applications. Keep your system updated. Periodically check for rootkits. Lock down remote connection settings. Turn off listening services you don’t need. Make sure you have a firewall running. Restrict privileged access with SELinux or AppArmor. More at DuckDuckGo

Cinnamon 3.4 desktop released

The Linux Mint developers have been hard at work on the latest version of the Cinnamon desktop, and now it has been officially released. Cinnamon 3.4 should be available soon for the folks who want to upgrade from earlier versions of the Cinnamon desktop.

[ Give yourself a technology career advantage with InfoWorld's Deep Dive technology reports and Computerworld's career trends reports. GET A 15% DISCOUNT through Jan. 15, 2017: Use code 8TIISZ4Z. ]

Marius Nestor reports for Softpedia:

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre was happy to announce today the official availability of the Cinnamon 3.4 desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Prominent features of Cinnamon 3.4 include desktop grid, support for mozjs38, support for more Wacom devices, wildcard support in file searches, a new list widget for Spices settings, a multi-process settings daemon, desktop actions in the panel launcher, and separate processes for desktop handling and file manager in Nemo. Also worth mentioning is better support for the configuration of sensitivity and acceleration for mice, support for lightdm-settings in System Settings, support for manage-systemd-units, extra configuration options for the screensaver, as well as theming engine improvements for margins and the system tray area. More at Softpedia

A taste of Linux for newbies

There are tons of different Linux distributions available, and the sheer range of choices can be quite confusing to newbies. A writer at LinuxInsider highlights some of the top distro choices that new users might want to consider.

Jonathan Terrasi reports for LinuxInsider:

Since Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel, there has been an explosion of distributions that can be categorized into several broad classes. The ecosystem is truly expansive. There are hundreds of distributions out there, but each category has some that have become emblematic. Here's a brief look at a few. My hope is that by showcasing some of these Linux standouts, you will appreciate what makes them special, and get inspired to take a deeper dive yourself. The Server Stalwart: Red Hat Enterprise Linux The Desktop Dominance Duo: Ubuntu and Linux Mint The Bleeding-Edge Leader: Arch Linux The Mobile Monolith: Android The Stealthy Sleuth System: Tails More at LinuxInsider

Did you miss a roundup? Check the Eye On Open home page to get caught up with the latest news about open source and Linux.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?