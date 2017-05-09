FCC hit with DDoS attacks after John Oliver takes on net neutrality -- again

The agency's website slowed to a crawl late Sunday and early Monday

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

The FCC's website slowed down early Monday.
Credit: IDGNS
More like this

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission's website slowed to a crawl after comic and political commentator John Oliver urged viewers to flood the agency with comments in support of net neutrality, in what appeared to be a repeat of a 2014 incident.

With the FCC headed toward a repeal of net neutrality rules it passed in early 2015, Oliver on Sunday echoed his "Last Week Tonight" commentary on the topic from three years ago. (Note to viewers: The link to Oliver's new diatribe is not safe for work.) As in 2014, the FCC's website seemed to buckle under the load late Sunday and early Monday, but the cause may have been more sinister than a flood of people expressing their support for net neutrality rules.

In this case, the FCC website was hit with a series of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks starting about midnight Eastern Time, FCC CIO David Bray said Monday. 

"These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC's comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host," Bray said in an emailed statement. "These actors were not attempting to file comments themselves; rather they made it difficult for legitimate commenters to access and file with the FCC."

The DDoS attacks "tied up the servers and prevented them from responding to people attempting to submit comments," he said.

An FCC spokesman declined to speculate on the motivation for the DDoS attacks. If they were inspired by Oliver's commentary, they acted against its purpose. The attacks would have prevented net neutrality supporters from filing comments.

"Once again, net neutrality is in trouble," Oliver said Sunday night. "It seems, once more, we the people must take this matter into our own hands. Every internet group needs to come together like you successfully did three years ago.

Before its 2015 vote to impose net neutrality rules, the FCC received 4 million public comments on the issue, with a large majority supporting strong regulations.

Broadband providers and many Republicans oppose the net neutrality rules, saying they have slowed broadband investment and created unnecessary regulations. Some opponents of the 2015 version of the rules have pointed to small decreases in broadband investment in 2015 and 2016, but it's unclear how much impact the rules had.

As of Monday afternoon, Oliver's commentary had been viewed more than 900,000 times on YouTube.

Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers

We'll help you find the best wireless speakers for pairing with your smartphone or tablet—whatever your...

App dev trends going hot -- and cold
21 hot programming trends—and 21 going cold

Hot or not? From the web to the motherboard to the training ground, get the scoop on what's in and...

Resources
Top Stories
outlook android preview
Review: Outlook Groups is a pain on all platforms

Outlook Groups may be core to Microsoft collaboration, but it isn’t core to Office 365 or even Outlook ...

quell cyber attacks primary
How the Macron campaign slowed cyberattackers

Did the French president-elect's security team use cyberdeception techniques to fight off phishing...

Oracle hits back at modular Java critics

High-ranking Java official responds to Red Hat's comments, saying that changes need to be useful to all...

classroom school desks
Windows 10 S: Too smart for schools alone

Windows 10 S can and should be the break from legacy Windows PCs that enterprise IT has long needed ...