Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Echo Discounted 17% With This Rare Deal From Amazon - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

amazon echo
Credit: Amazon

You can pick up Amazon Echo for $30 below list price right now with this rare deal from Amazon. Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask. Echo has seven microphones and beam forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with 360° immersive sound. When you want to use Echo, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). Echo's typical list price is $179.99, but it's been reduced $30, at least for now, to $149.99.  See the Amazon Echo on Amazon.

This story, "Echo Discounted 17% With This Rare Deal From Amazon - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo

    $134.99 MSRP $164.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Best Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers

We'll help you find the best wireless speakers for pairing with your smartphone or tablet—whatever your...

Resources
Top Stories
JavaScript code
Review: The 6 best JavaScript IDEs

WebStorm, Visual Studio 2017, Visual Studio Code, NetBeans, Komodo, and Eclipse pull out the stops for...

pho 036.00 01 30 18.still001
Hands-on with Microsoft's Windows 10 S

We go hands on with Microsoft's Windows 10 S and one of its inexpensive partner laptops, the Dell...

Serverless computing will drive out private clouds

As public cloud services grow more compelling, OpenStack and other private cloud efforts are becoming...

heart monitor rate ekg hospital medical
Why Microsoft keeps Windows 10 Mobile alive

Only 13 smartphone models can run the Creators Edition update, but there's more to mobile than...