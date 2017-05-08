Microsoft has reissued KB 3150513 snooping patch twice this month

Microsoft is slowly rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update, but has switched into high gear with changes to the telemetry system that helps it detect when a PC is ready to be upgraded. The branding of those recent patches, however, is confusing to many Windows customers.

On April 24, Microsoft issued a new version—the 10th revision in the past year—of the KB 3150513 snooping patch for computers running Windows 7, 8, 8.1, and Windows 10 builds 1511 and 1607. Billed as the “latest compatibility definition update for Windows,” KB 3150513’s description says:

This update provides the latest set of definitions for compatibility diagnostics that are performed on the system. The updated definitions will help enable Microsoft and its partners to ensure compatibility for all customers who want to install the latest Windows operating system. Installing this update also makes sure that the latest Windows operating system version is correctly offered through Windows Update, based on compatibility results.

On May 1, Microsoft re-issued the snooper patch, but only for Win10 Anniversary Update version 1607 systems, and with new names:

2017-05 Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 for x86-based Systems (KB 3150513)

2017-05 Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems (KB 3150513)

Several people on the AskWoody Lounge have remarked that the new names insure that the patches will bubble up to the top of any sorted list of installed updates. (Also note that 32-bit Windows patches are rarely identifed as “x86,” which makes these names rather odd.)

Blogger Günter Born took apart the May 1 version of KB 3150513 and discovered that it included scanning files dated April 27.

Now it seems the patch has been updated again—the second reissue this month—only for version 1607. Blogger EyesOnWindows, on the Lounge, rifled through his Windows Update log and confirmed that the latest version of the telemetry patch was installed on May 5.

According to the release data in the KB article, the scanning files were last updated on May 3.

Bottom line: If you’re running Windows 10 Anniversary Update and haven’t blocked updating, you’ll likely see one entry in your Update history for “Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems (KB3150513),” and two entries for “2017-05 Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems (KB3150513).”

Although the names may confuse, Microsoft is just refining its telemetry to better determine when your PC running version 1607 Anniversary Update should be automatically upgraded to version 1703 of the Creators Update.

Of course, if you block the automatic upgrade to 1703, you’ll be able to control for yourself when your computer upgrades.

