40% off Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon

The Dell Ultrasharp monitor has virtual borderless viewing ideal for a multi-monitor set-up; with more vertical resolution available on the U2415 16:10 monitor . Fully adjustable features like tilt, swivel, height adjust including pivoting both 90 Degree clockwise or counter-clockwise, allowing the thinnest possible edges to be placed side by side . Connect seamlessly to other peripherals simultaneously without compromising on picture quality via digital connectivity. A high current USB 3.0 charging port supplies twice the power for charging and powering BC1.2 compatible devices, and DP1.2 supports multi-stream transport.  This monitor averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,00 people on Amazon (read reviews). The typical list price has been reduced 40% to just $239.85. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "40% off Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

