How to keep multicloud complexity under control

Using multiple cloud providers provides needed flexibility, but it also multiplies the work and risk of getting out of sync

How to keep multicloud complexity under control
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

“Multicloud” means that you use multiple public cloud providers, such as Google and Amazon Web Services, AWS and Microsoft, or all three—you get the idea. Although this seems to provide the best flexibility, there are trade-offs to consider.

The drawbacks I see at enterprise clients relate to added complexity. Dealing with multiple cloud providers does give you a choice of storage and compute solutions, but you must still deal with two or more clouds, two or more companies, two or more security systems … basically, two or more ways of doing anything. It quickly can get confusing.

For example, one client confused security systems and thus inadvertently left portions of its database open to attack. It’s like locking the back door of your house but leaving the front door wide open. In another case, storage was allocated on two clouds at once, when only one was needed. The client did not find out until a very large bill arrived at the end of the month.

Part of the problem is that public cloud providers are not built to work together. Although they won’t push back if you want to use public clouds other than their own, they don’t actively support this usage pattern. Therefore, you must come up with your own approaches, management technology, and cost accounting.

The good news is that there are ways to reduce the multicloud burden.

For one, managed services providers (MSPs) can manage your multicloud deployments for you. They provide gateways to public clouds and out-of-the-box solutions for management, cost accounting, governance, and security. They will also be happy to take your money to host your applications, as well as provide access to public cloud services.

If you lean more toward the DIY approach, you can use cloud management platforms (CMPs). These place a layer of abstraction between you and the complexity of managing multiple public clouds. As a result, you use a single mechanism to provision storage and compute, as well as for security and management no matter how many clouds you are using.

I remain a fan of the multicloud approach. But you’ll get its best advantage if you understand the added complexity up front and the ways to reduce it.

Related:

David S. Linthicum is a consultant at Cloud Technology Partners and an internationally recognized industry expert and thought leader. Dave has authored 13 books on computing and also writes regularly for HPE Software's TechBeacon site.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Best Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers

We'll help you find the best wireless speakers for pairing with your smartphone or tablet—whatever your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
unix mug commands linux
10 Unix commands every Mac and Linux user should know

Get started with Bash, Unix pipes, directory navigation, sudo, Nano, and other command-line essentials

net neutrality
Congress joins the FCC to kill net neutrality

The campaign of misinformation heats up, and Verizon explains this week how it’s a huge fan of the open...

Computerworld - Is IT Having an Identity Crisis? - Illustration by Jon Krause [ SINGLE USE ]
3 questions IT must answer to stay relevant

The perception of IT's value and status within an organization are in constant flux. Here's how IT can...

Oracle rethinks modular Java plan after Red Hat objections

While Oracle insists revisions were ongoing work, they appear to address a recent gripe by Red Hat