Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

68% off Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic, Just $15.99 - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

anker speaker
Credit: Amazon

SoundCore nano is incredibly compact and has a battery that supplies up to 4 hours of continuous play. Stick it in a pocket or purse, or clip it to your backpack to party anywhere. Incredibly slim and compact, but pumps out crystal-clear sound via a 3W audio driver. Sleek aluminum-alloy shell is both elegant and resilient. Available in 4 finishes to perfectly match your phone. Right now its typical list price of $49.99 has been reduced by 50% on Amazon to $24.88, but if you enter the code MOMANK77 at checkout you'll activate another big price drop down to just $15.99. See the Anker SoundCore Nano speaker deal now on Amazon.

This story, "68% off Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic, Just $15.99 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker with Big Sound, Super-Portable Wireless Speaker with Built-in Mic for iPhone 7, iPad, Samsung, Nexus, HTC, Laptops and More - Silver

    $24.88 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Best Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers

We'll help you find the best wireless speakers for pairing with your smartphone or tablet—whatever your...

Resources
Top Stories
Android answers
Phone smarts: 6 essential tips for Android users

Boost your Android IQ with this practical guide to making your phone more useful and less annoying

moving software migration
Cloud portability? Keep dreaming

It's the age-old problem in cloud form: Platforms compete by offering unique services, but as soon as...

BlackBerry is really back this time, thanks to the KeyOne

First look: The BlackBerry KeyOne brings back the beloved physical keyboard in a nicely designed...

future writing shadow
The future of IoT can be seen in the PC

IoT exhibits many of the same growing pains as the PC in its early days, with the greatest potential...