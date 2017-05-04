SoundCore nano is incredibly compact and has a battery that supplies up to 4 hours of continuous play. Stick it in a pocket or purse, or clip it to your backpack to party anywhere. Incredibly slim and compact, but pumps out crystal-clear sound via a 3W audio driver. Sleek aluminum-alloy shell is both elegant and resilient. Available in 4 finishes to perfectly match your phone. Right now its typical list price of $49.99 has been reduced by 50% on Amazon to $24.88, but if you enter the code MOMANK77 at checkout you'll activate another big price drop down to just $15.99. See the Anker SoundCore Nano speaker deal now on Amazon.

This story, "68% off Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic, Just $15.99 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.