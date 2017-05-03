Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Pay Just $4.94 for AUKEY's USB Dual Port 2.4A Wall Charger - Deal Alert

aukey charger
Credit: Amazon

With the special code AUCHARGE applied at checkout, the $13 list price, which is already discounted generously to $8.99, sinks even further to just $4.94 on Amazon right now. AUKEY's charger Intelligently adjusts power output to match the unique charging needs of all your USB powered gear, and charges 2 devices simultaneously at the fastest possible rate. The charger is available in both black and white, and currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,100 people on Amazon. To take advantage of this limited time deal, head over to Amazon and make sure you apply the code AUCHARGE at checkout to activate the dramatic price drop.

