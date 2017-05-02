iPhone 8 rumors: Wireless charging chips that will support both Qi and PMA

We’d forgive the iPhone 7 for feeling a little under-appreciated, since it seems like all anyone can talk about these days is the next iPhone. After all, 2017 marks the iPhone’s 10th birthday, so Apple is reportedly gearing up to make its anniversary edition extra special.

We’ll keep track of the latest rumors and how plausible they are, and we’ll put them in one spot (this one!) so you can pop on over whenever you want to read the latest.

If you passed on the iPhone 7 to wait for the iPhone 8—or the iPhone 7s or whatever name Apple decides to use—it sounds like the next phone could be the design refresh you were waiting for. Just don’t expect the headphone jack to return.

What’s the latest?

The rumor: The new iPhone will come with wireless charging. A note by JPMorgan that was published on CNBC revealed that the next iPhone will include a wireless chip by Broadcom. The note did not specify which wireless charging standard will be supported by the iPhone, although Broadcom makes chips that support both Qi and PMA.

Furthermore, JPMorgan did not reveal which iPhone model will have wireless charging. But an earlier report by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple was expected to add wireless charging to all of its 2017 iPhones, including the special anniversary iPhone 8, as well as the next-generation 7s and 7s Plus.

Plausible? Yes. The addition of wireless charging was one of the first reliable rumors we heard about the forthcoming iPhone 8. In February, Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium behind the Qi system, but the iPhone’s wireless charging could support PMA as well. Samsung, a fellow consortium member, includes both Qi and PMA capabilities in its Galaxy phones.

The addition of wireless charging would also explain Apple’s move to using all-glass casing, another previously rumored feature. Even though some metal and plastic smartphones have wireless charging, using glass is faster and there are fewer frequency disruptions. Apple could decide to limit the feature to the iPhone 8, but with the 7s and 7s Plus expected to be remade with all-glass casing, the addition of wireless charging might encourage more people to upgrade. While the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus models might lack OLED due to production constraints, putting wireless charging would go a long way toward making the next iPhone a must-buy.

Delayed until 2018?

The rumor: The new iPhone 8 may not be released in September, missing Apple’s traditional launch date window since the iPhone 5. The reason is because lot of custom-ordered parts, including pieces for the display, wireless charging, and printed circuit boards won’t be ready by September, according to the latest findings from Nikkei Asian Review. The iPhone 7s models are expected to come out on schedule, however.

In this report, an analyst from research company IHS Markit confirmed that Samsung is now the exclusive OLED supplier for the new iPhones, since Samsung specializes in manufacturing curved smartphone displays. However, the analyst says that “Samsung is facing challenges in delivering what Apple wants,” even though they’ve cranked out close to 75 million curved iPhone displays so far.

This is not the first time we’ve heard that Apple has faced roadblocks during the iPhone 8’s production.This follows an earlier report from reputable KGI analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, which reported that the iPhone 8 will be out in October or November due to these supply issues. Previously, Digitimes reported that Apple was facing delays in developing its proprietary fingerprint sensor for the new OLED-equipped iPhone 8. Additionally, Japanese news site Macotakara reported that STMicroelectronics, the new supplier of the iPhone’s 3D camera sensors, needed more time to ramp up mass production. With all these production issues, some reports even suggest that the iPhone 8 won’t come out until 2018.

Plausible? At first, it seemed very unlikely that Apple would miss its typical September launch date. Plus, Digitimes doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to iPhone rumors. But now that Nikkei Asian Review and Ming-Chi Kuo are jumping on board, this rumor gets a credibility boost. Apple is tinkering with assembling OLEDs for the first time, as well as incorporating new fingerprint and camera sensors—so if there was an iPhone model that requires a little more time, the iPhone 8 would be it.

Touch ID on the front?

The rumor: New renderings show the version of iPhone 8 that everyone seems to want: edge-to-edge OLED display with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor hidden underneath the display, not placed on the back. In addition, the renderings also show that the rear cameras in a vertical alignment.

These iPhone 8 renderings seem to be inspired by a recent leak of internal schematics that surfaced on SlashLeaks. Those schematics also included a facial recognition front-facing camera, an infrared sensor, a stacked mainboard design, and two battery units.

Plausible? Certainly! The iPhone 8 is rumored to have an extensive feature list, so even if not all of them are true, a stacked mainboard design would not only be plausible but necessary. And we’re crossing our fingers still for a Touch ID sensor that’s not on the back of the device, so these schematics make us happy for that reason, as well.

Touch ID on the back?

The rumor: Apple might move one of its essential features, Touch ID, to the back of the iPhone 8. According to Pacific Crest Securities analyst Andy Hargreaves, Apple is having technical issues integrating the Touch ID sensor right on the display of the new virtual Home button. Apple might forced to delay the production of the iPhone 8 in order to fix the issue. Another possibility, according to Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, is that Apple will resort to placing the Touch ID sensors on the back, similar to the new Galaxy S8 and the Pixel phones by Google. According to Bloomberg, Apple has prototyped a version with Touch ID on the back of the device, which leaker Sonny Dickson shared a photo of on Twitter.

Sonny Dickson This design overview purportedly shows an iPhone 8 prototype. Notice the fingerprint-sized cut-out on the back.

Plausible? Although we previously have heard rumblings about a delay, it’s very unlikely for Apple not to have all the features set at this point. Touch ID is such an important part for enabling Apple Pay that it’s hard to imagine a highly-anticipated iPhone 8 without it. And moving Touch ID to the back of the device is not very intuitive if you want to unlock your iPhone with your thumb or while it’s laying down flat. It’s a design flaw we hope Apple doesn’t succumb to, but if we have to choose between Touch ID on the back or no Touch ID at all...we’ll begrudgingly accept the former.

Another potential reason for a fingertip-sized cut-out on the back of the iPhone casing is wireless charging, which is a rumor we’ve been hearing over and over again. But if Samsung couldn’t manage to put a fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy S8 due to technical issues, Apple might have a serious problem.

Jason Cross/IDG We hope Apple doesn’t pull a Samsung and stick Touch ID on the back of the iPhone.

An overhauled camera?

The rumor: We thought the iPhone 7 Plus had a killer camera, but the iPhone 8 could change the entire game. According to Bloomberg, Apple is testing overhauled cameras on both the front and back of the 10th anniversary iPhone. Unlike the 7 Plus, the iPhone 8’s dual cameras will be stacked on top of of each other instead of side by side. That should make for better photos. But more importantly, the front-facing camera may also include two lenses with augmented reality features and a Portrait mode for selfies.



Plausible? Bloomberg’s track record for iPhone rumors is pretty solid, although Apple is clearly testing a slew of features and not all of them will make it into the 10th anniversary model. However, given CEO Tim Cook’s recent comments about augmented reality and the success of the iPhone 7 Plus and its standout camera, it seems likely that Apple will make the iPhone 8’s photography features even better.

100 million OLED displays ordered from Samsung?

The rumor: According to Bloomberg, Apple has placed an order for 100 million OLED displays from Samsung. Furthermore, Samsung is rumored to be the sole supplier of OLED displays for the new iPhone 8, because other manufacturers don’t have the capacity to make mass quantities.

Plausible? The rumor that Apple is moving to OLED for the iPhone 8 is pretty solid, with recurring reports that continue to to corroborate that information. The only thing we’re still uncertain about is whether these OLED displays will be flat or curved. Originally, it seemed like Apple had come across a few roadblocks finding a supplier that could produce enough curved OLEDs for the iPhone 8, but more recent reports make it sound like Samsung has stepped up to the challenge.

It’s still unclear just how curved the screen will be. According to Bloomberg, the latest iPhone 8 prototype features a flat OLED screen with a slightly curved glass front meeting a steel frame with an aluminum back. But Apple is still testing iPhones with glass backs and more dramatic curves, so anything is possible.

A $1,000 iPhone?



The rumor: According to Fast Company, this very-special 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone could cost more than $1,000. The higher price tag is due to the fact that this new iPhone 8 will boast an OLED display that will cost Apple twice as much to manufacture. A UBS analyst has added to the price speculation, stating that the entry-level iPhone 8 will be about $850 to $900.

Plausible? The iPhone 8 will certainly be more expensive, so you should start saving up, but will it cost over a grand? That depends on which storage size you choose. A top-of-the-line $1,000 iPhone is actually not so ridiculous—the 256GB version of the iPhone 7 Plus is already $969. As for an entry-level 64GB version? Apple might want to remain competitive, and pricing it under $900 would still preserve the company’s notoriously high margins.

True Tone in all models?

The rumor: All new iPhone models this year will feature Apple’s True Tone display technology, according to an investor note from Barclays obtained by 9to5Mac. True Tone debuted in the 9.7-inch iPad Pro last year, and the technology uses ambient light sensors so that the display can adopt the surrounding light and color temperature, making it less harsh on the eyes. According to 9to5Mac, True Tone will be incorporated in the premium iPhone 8, as well as in forthcoming iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which are all expected to be unveiled later this year.

Plausible? Yes, Apple has a tendency to launch new features in one device before expanding it to other products. However, we keep hearing that Apple really wants to make the iPhone 8 standout, so it’s interesting to learn that True Tone is expected in all the forthcoming models.

AR is the next big thing?

The rumor: Apple is going all-in on augmented reality, as the company ramps up developments that could be introduced in the forthcoming iPhone camera. Bloomberg is reporting that Apple is looking at AR as its “next big thing.” Although AR hardware like glasses could be a few years off, an iPhone equipped with these capabilities may be coming sooner than we think. According to Bloomberg, hundreds of Apple engineers are now dedicated to developing AR, including members of the iPhone camera team.

What could AR on the iPhone look like? Bloomberg reports that iPhone users may be able to change the depth of a photo in post-editing or rotate the subject of the photo in 180-degrees. Furthermore, the iPhone camera could be able to overlay visual effects similar to Snapchat selfie filters.

Plausible? No one can deny Apple seems very interested in becoming a major player in popularizing augmented reality. Tim Cook has said so himself several times. However, it is not conclusive how Apple might integrate this emerging technology into the iPhone, or by creating new products for that matter.

It makes sense that Apple would use the iPhone as a vehicle to introduce AR. Snapchat and Pokémon Go have given us successful implementations of mobile AR, so something similar could be expected. But although Bloomberg is a reliable source, we also know that Apple is testing several iPhone models, so not all these features are guaranteed to come to fruition. Even Bloomberg makes it clear that Apple could decide to shelve the technology if it’s not ready.

More expensive 3D Touch sensor?

The rumor: The 3D Touch module on the forthcoming iPhone 8 with OLED display will cost $15 to manufacture, at least if you believe Digitimes, a 60 percent increase in cost. Previously, the 3D Touch sensor on the iPhone 7 cost closer to $9 to manufacture. This implies that Apple will have to mark up the price of the iPhone 8 in order to keep its typically high margins. The more-expensive 3D Touch module consists of a thin film touch sensor that will be overlaid onto the new AMOLED display. However, the report also mentions that TPK Holdings, the AMOLED display supplier, won’t supply the displays until the fourth quarter, corroborating earlier rumors that the iPhone 8 will be launched later than September.

Plausible? Digitimes is not the most reliable sources when it comes to new iPhones, but even if the details are a little shaky, the implication that the iPhone 8 will be more expensive is spot-on. Besides the new 3D Touch module, the iPhone 8’s rumored OLED display, virtual Home button, and 3D camera all point to a higher price tag. Could it cost over $1,000? Certainly the 256GB model might—especially considering the fact that the iPhone 7 Plus with 256GB went on sale for $979.

Is this what it could look like?

The rumor: We’ve all heard the rumors of an edge-to-edge OLED display (scroll down if you need to catch up), and now it’s easier to imagine what that would look like. Working off a report from Nikkei Asian Review, Benjamin Geskin created new renders for iDrop News. Click through to see more, showing what the phone would look like if the most popular rumors all come true. You’ll notice the top “forehead” is shorter, the bottom “chin” is nearly gone, the Home button’s fingerprint sensor is now embedded into the screen, and the screen stretches to the very side edges.

Plausible? Renders can be hit or miss, but this seems like a very plausible design, if the edge-to-edge rumor is true. Still, the final look reminds us a little bit of the Samsung Galaxy lineup! What we really can’t wait to find out is if Apple uses special materials for a high-end iPhone Edition, like it did with the Apple Watch Edition, and also what colors the new iPhone will sport.

Could it be USB-C?

The rumor: Each new report about the iPhone 8’s features reinforces the ones before it, but the latest rumor from the Wall Street Journal is one we haven’t heard before. The WSJ says Apple will replace the iPhone Lightning port with a USB-C connector.

This is huge. Apple just did away with the iPhone’s headphone jack and included Lightning EarPods in the box instead of the 3.5mm earphones it has shipped with previous generations of iPhones. Now it appears that those Lightning earphones are already being phased out.

Plausible? Certainly. Apple has no qualms about ditching old technology, even its own. Remember the 30-pin connector that it sacrificed for the proprietary Lightning port? A move to USB-C would actually be a positive one, at least in terms of compatibility. USB-C is a standard that tech companies are quickly adopting, so the iPhone would finally play nice with peripherals and accessories that aren’t made or licensed by Apple. The new MacBooks are also all-in with USB-C, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the iPhone made the move.

USB-C? Not so fast

The rumor: Just a few days after The Wall Street Journal revealed new information about the forthcoming iPhone 8 (full rumor above), a prominent Apple analyst is denying the intel. KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo is refuting that the 2017 iPhone will replace the Lightning port for a USB-C connector. In fact, Apple is allegedly adding fast-charging capabilities to its proprietary Lightning connector for “type C power delivery” without having to change the port and cables.

According to Kuo, Apple doesn’t have enough incentive to use USB-C. First of all, USB-C takes up more space inside the iPhone, which would change the form factor. In addition, since USB-C is universal, switching to it would remove the MFi royalties that Apple gets from licensing its property Lightning technology to third-party iOS accessory-makers.

Plausible? Highly. Switching connectors is not a decision Apple usually takes lightly, so the benefits would have to drastically outweigh the current technology. And Lightning seems to be working for the iPhone and iPad, despite the fact that they’re incompatible with even the new MacBooks. Plus, Kuo is a reliable source when it comes from reports from the Apple’s assembly line.

However, we can’t totally dismiss the WSJ report. Perhaps Apple has considered switching to USB-C. It would make its iOS products more compatible with third-party accessories and peripherals, a benefit now that the iPad Pro is being advertised as a PC replacement. The switch to USB-C would certainly be more user-friendly, but it might also counter Apple’s closed ecosystem strategy, which doesn’t seem to be a drawback for iPhone and iPad sales.

Curved display or no curved display?

The rumor: Early reports about the iPhone 8’s OLED display indicated that Apple was aiming to make a curved screen. The WSJ reports that plan is still in the works, though Chinese research firm TrendForce said earlier in February that early prototypes weren’t up to Apple’s standards. Apparently that’s no longer the case: Apple “has ordered sufficient components to enable mass production,” the Journal’s sources said.

Apple is getting its curved OLED displays from Samsung, who started producing those displays for its own phones back in 2014 and is the only manufacturer who can make enough of the curved OLED panels to supply Apple.

The iPhone 8 is also reportedly ditching the physical home button, though it’s unclear if Apple is ready to make the move to iris recognition for phone unlocking or if the company will find a way to embed the Touch ID sensor in the display itself.

Plausible? A curved OLED display would be a significant departure in design for Apple and a compelling reason to snag the iPhone 8, which is rumored to be priced at north of $1,000. Apple was rumored to be running into constraints finding OLED display suppliers who can make enough panels to build the next-gen iPhone, but the WSJ is reliable when it comes to Apple rumors. Expect a curved OLED screen to set the iPhone 8 apart.

Facial recognition?

The rumor: The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus got a rear-facing camera overhaul, the 7 Plus with an extra lens for telephoto shots. Apple is turning its attention to the front-facing camera in the iPhone 8 with facial recognition, a 3D sensor, and infrared transmitter and receiver. The rumor comes from KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a research note from investment banking firm Cowen and Company published by Business Insider. Apple purchased the facial recognition startup RealFace earlier in February, making it even more likely that the company is experimenting with alternative biometric tools, including iris recognition. That could replace Touch ID as a phone unlocking mechanism.

The front-facing camera’s new features would have big implications for games. Players would no longer need avatars—instead, the new camera system would generate a three-dimensional selfie.

Kuo noted that Apple is planning to put a 3D sensor in the iPhone’s rear-facing camera next year, which would negate the need for a dual-lens system.

Plausible? This is the first time we’ve heard about Apple incorporating new laser technology and facial recognition, but it wouldn’t come out of nowhere. Apple acquired Primesense and their infrared sensor technology in 2013, and the company just recently integrated facial recognition software in Photos for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra. So it makes sense that the next evolution of this feature is for Apple to develop a camera with sensors that can perform facial recognition in real-time to create augmented reality experiences, similar to Snapchat’s selfie filters.

Stainless steel chassis?

The rumor: Apple is returning to a stainless steel chassis for the next iPhone with two glass panes on the front and the back, according to DigiTimes. In addition, Apple is moving to a new forging process for the metal bezel and frame that is expected to reduce manufacturing cost and time. The forging process will reportedly be 30 to 50 percent cheaper than the current unibody machine-precision process. The stainless steel frame will be provided by Foxconn and Jabil, the manufacturers who supplied the same part on the iPhone 4.

Plausible: Yes. This rumor corroborates an earlier report predicting the return of the glass iPhone. Not only that, but we’re also under the impression that Apple is looking to launch several models of the iPhone 8 with different prices and using different materials. And it makes sense that the higher-end iPhone 8 would rely on stainless steel to hold the front-and-back glass panels together, while a cheaper version uses aluminum—that’s the same pattern we see with the Apple Watch.

Folds like a book?

The rumor: You may be able to bend the next iPhone, similar to how you fold to close a book. Apple has just been granted a patent for a book-like iPhone design that used an OLED display that can fold in half.

Plausible? Just because Apple has the patent for this, doesn’t necessarily mean that it will become a real product. Besides, Apple is already running into issues with OLED display supply, so there may not be enough time or resources to incorporate a bendable, foldable display on the iPhone 8.

3 new models?

The rumor: Apple will launch three models of the iPhone 8 in 2017, according to a new report from KGI Securities analysts. One model will sport a 5.5-inch OLED screen and a dual camera. One will have a 5.5-inch LCD screen, also with a dual camera. The third will be a 4.7-inch iPhone with an LCD screen and a single camera system, much like the current iPhone 7 model.

Plausible? KGI Securities is usually spot-on when it comes to iPhone hardware predictions, and for a while these supply chain analysts have been predicting that Apple will switch to OLED displays in 2017. Apple has already been using OLED displays on the Apple Watch and the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, so using this type of display on the iPhone seems like a logical next step. Previously, Bloomberg reported that Apple is in talks with Sharp to be its OLED display supplier.

OLED offers a lot of benefits over LCD. Besides being more responsive, OLED gives Apple the option to create a bezel-less iPhone with a curved or bendable display, which would certainly boost the iPhone 8’s wow-factor. This time around, the iPhone 8 is rumored to be “revolutionary.”

Return to all-glass?

The rumor: Apple may take a page from its own book and release an iPhone 8 with a glass front and back, similar to the iPhone 4 and 4s. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will, of course, be larger than those models, which were 3.5 inches. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who always has deep insight into Apple’s supply chain, predicted that Apple will make lower-priced models with aluminum casing and more expensive versions with stainless steel. The glass would give the phone a glossy look, like the popular jet black iPhone 7, but be less prone to knicks and scratches than the brushed aluminum.

Plausible? Yes. It’s all about the sourcing: KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo is typically spot-on when it comes to Apple hardware changes. It’s possible that Apple is basing future design decisions on the success of the jet black iPhone 7, which is currently sold out through December. According to the KGI report, 30–35 percent of preorders were for the jet black model worldwide, and in China that percentage was higher—45–50 percent.

An OLED display at last?

The rumor: So far, Apple has held on to LCD displays, which isn’t a bad thing—the LCD display on the iPhone 7 is just as good as the competition’s OLED screens. But Apple is reportedly in talks with Sharp to be one of its main suppliers of OLED displays to use in next year’s iPhones. According to Bloomberg, Apple wants to diversify its OLED sourcing so it has multiple options. Sharp is investing $566 million in OLED production factories which will start churning out displays by next June.

Plausible? Yep. The future is OLED, because the technology is more flexible than LCD and would allow Apple to make the iPhone bezel razor-thin and move the home button to the display itself. There are other applications made possible by switching to OLED screens, and we’re sure Apple is exploring those for a future phone.

This story, "iPhone 8 rumors: Wireless charging chips that will support both Qi and PMA" was originally published by Macworld.