Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

46% off Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 - Deal Alert

GameStar |

razer kraken pro
Credit: Amazon

On top of being optimized for extended wear, the Razer Kraken Pro is outfitted with a fully retractable microphone, in-line volume controls and mute toggle, giving you easy access to all its features. Powered by large, high-quality drivers, this full-sized headset provides you with immersive gaming audio for hours on end.  The 3.5mm combined audio jack and splitter cable ensure that you have mic support on your mobile devices as well as full connectivity to any gaming setup.

This gaming headset currently averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,400 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where its typical list price of $79.99 has been recently dropped 46% to just $42.99.  See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "46% off Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

At a Glance

  • Razer Kraken Pro Analog Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4, Black

    $42.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
heart monitor rate ekg hospital medical
Why Microsoft keeps Windows 10 Mobile alive

Only 13 smartphone models can run the Creators Edition update, but there's more to mobile than...

internet security privacy
6 signs enterprise security is getting better

After decades of fumbling, companies have grown painfully aware of the risks of poor security and are...

Red Hat, IBM object to Java 9 modularization

Java Executive Committee participants worry modularization will have adverse effects on compatibility...

icon man running toward exit sign and door
Serverless computing will drive out private clouds

As public cloud services grow more compelling, OpenStack and other private cloud efforts are becoming...