57% off Brother P-Touch PTM95 Label Maker - Deal Alert

label maker
This handy P-touch labeler is lightweight, portable and easy to use. It features a Qwerty Keyboard and easy-view display. It comes with a variety of type styles, frames and symbols to easily personalize your labels. Great for home and home office use. Right now the PTM95 is significantly discounted 57%, for what will likely be a limited time. So instead of $23 you'll be paying just $10. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "57% off Brother P-Touch PTM95 Label Maker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

