Google offers voice and language SDK for Google Assistant

Developers can create hardware prototypes that allow for spoken queries and responses

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Google offers voice and language SDK for Google Assistant
Credit: Ben Patterson
More like this

Google is now offering a software development kit for its Google Assistant platform so that developers can build hardware prototypes that use the technology.

The SDK enables developers to create devices that allow users to talk to them and get questions answered. Still in a preview form, the kit includes a gRPC API, a Python open source client to handle authentication and access to the API, samples, and documentation. There are gRPC API and bindings for languages like Java, Python, C#, Node.js, and Ruby.

"The SDK allows you to capture a spoken query, for example 'what's on my calendar?', pass that up to the Google Assistant service, and receive an audio response," according to a bulletin posted by Google. "And while it's ideal for prototyping on Raspberry Pi devices, it also adds support for many other platforms."

Features still remain to be built, however, including hot-word support and companion app integration. "We've created a new developer community on Google+ at g.co/assistantsdkdev for developers to keep up to date and discuss ideas," Google said. "There is also a stackoverflow tag [google-assistant-sdk] for questions, and a mailing list to keep up to date on SDK news.”

Google Assistant brings capabilities like natural language understanding and voice control to devices. The technology was made available for some Android smartphones earlier this year.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
strategy chess
Strategy first! How to do mobile dev right

Build platforms, back-end services, native vs. web—to launch the right mobile dev strategy, you must...

framework metal
Get functional! 5 frameworks for serverless computing

Want to light up your own function-as-a-service platform? Here are 5 open source offerings to lead the...

browser gears
JavaScript framework smartens up Firefox

Mozilla's Fathom framework helps browsers understand web pages the way people do

Why everyone's so excited about serverless computing

Contrary to popular belief, the cloud doesn't make infrastructure go away—but serverless computing is...