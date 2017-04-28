The framework formerly known as JavaScriptMVC hits 1.0

DoneJS, an open source JavaScript framework previously known as JavaScriptMVC, has reached version 1.0 status.

Intended for building high-performance real-time apps for mobile, web, and desktop, DoneJS supports capabilities like server-side rendering and fast downloads, according to developer Bitovi. The goal for developers is to get a feature-rich development and production environment set up in a day, according to Bitovi CEO Justin Meyer, a founder of the DoneJS project.

DoneJS, which is installable from NPM, features support for Electron, GitHub's library for building cross-platform desktop applications with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Version 1.0 also includes CanJS 3, a collection of front-end libraries for building maintainable web apps, and StealJS 1, a loader and bundler for making modular code, said Chasen Le Hara, a developer at Bitovi.

CanJS is a client-side MVC framework, while StealJS provides JavaScript and CSS dependency management and build tools. StealJS offers the steal-conditional package for conditionally loading modules, which is useful for polyfills, internationalization, and loading fixtures in dev mode. Bitovi has improved StealJS since the 1.0 release with support for Babel plugins and presets as well as for developing bundles of dependencies to speed up load times. CanJS 3, meanwhile, supports the can-connect data model layer as well as converters that make two-way bindings easier in templates.

DoneJs simply grew out of its previous name, according to Meyer. "JavaScriptMVC was built a long time ago to be a client-side MVC library, inspired by Ruby on Rails," he said. "It kept growing in features and complexity until it no longer represented the name," which was changed about a year ago.