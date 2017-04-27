How to work with AutoMapper in C#

AutoMapper is a popular object-to-object mapping library that can be used to map objects belonging to dissimilar types. As an example, you might often need to map the DTOs (Data Transfer Objects) in your application to the model objects. AutoMapper saves you the tedious effort of having to manually map one or more properties of such incompatible types.

To start working with AutoMapper, you should create a project in Visual Studio and then install AutoMapper. You can install from NuGet using the following command in the NuGet Package Manager Console Window:

PM> Install-Package AutoMapper

Creating mappings using AutoMapper

Consider the following two classes.

public class AuthorModel

{

public int Id

{

get; set;

}

public string FirstName

{

get;set;

}

public string LastName

{

get; set;

}

public string Address

{

get; set;

}

}

public class AuthorDTO

{

public int Id

{

get; set;

}

public string FirstName

{

get; set;

}

public string LastName

{

get; set;

}

public string Address

{

get; set;

}

}

The following code snippet shows how you can create mapping between the two types AuthorModel and AuthorDTO.

var config = new MapperConfiguration(cfg => {

cfg.CreateMap<AuthorModel, AuthorDTO>();

});

And, then creating mapping between two types is as simple as the following piece of code shows.

IMapper iMapper = config.CreateMapper();

var source = new AuthorModel();

var destination = iMapper.Map<AuthorModel, AuthorDTO>(source);

Let’s have some data. Refer to the following piece of code that stores some data into the source object and then displays the property values on the destination object after a mapping is created.

var config = new MapperConfiguration(cfg => {

cfg.CreateMap<AuthorModel, AuthorDTO>();

});

IMapper iMapper = config.CreateMapper();

var source = new AuthorModel();

source.Id = 1;

source.FirstName = "Joydip";

source.LastName = "Kanjilal";

source.Address = "India";

var destination = iMapper.Map<AuthorModel, AuthorDTO>(source);

Console.WriteLine("Author Name: "+ destination.FirstName + " " + destination.LastName);

When you execute the above piece of code, the author name stored inside the destination object will be displayed. And the values of the properties are the same as the source object as you have mapped the objects successfully using AutoMapper!

Note that AutoMapper can map any set of classes. However, it follows certain conventions and one of them is that the property names being mapped should have identical names. However, if the property names are not identical, you would have to let AutoMapper know how the properties should be mapped. Assuming that the two properties Contact and ContactDetails have to be mapped, the following example illustrates how this can be achieved.

var config = new MapperConfiguration(cfg => {

cfg.CreateMap<AuthorModel, AuthorDTO>()

.ForMember(destination => destination.ContactDetails,

opts => opts.MapFrom(source => source.Contact));

});

Note the following statement in which case the destination object is newly created.

var destination = iMapper.Map<AuthorModel, AuthorDTO>(source);

If the destination object already exists, you can use the following statement instead.

iMapper.Map(sourceObject, destinationObject);

Working with Projections in AutoMapper

In essence, the above code snippet can be used to map two objects in which both of them are already existing. It should be noted that AutoMapper provides excellent support for projections. The mapping we discussed in this post was a 1-to-1 mapping. For example, consider the following class.

public class Address

{

public string City { get; set; }

public string State { get; set; }

public string Country { get; set; }

}

The Address class is used by the AuthorModel class to store address information of the authors. Here's how the updated AuthorModel class would look like.

public class AuthorModel

{

public int Id

{

get; set;

}

public string FirstName

{

get;set;

}

public string LastName

{

get; set;

}

public Address Address

{

get; set;

}

}

And, here's the updated AuthorDTO class.

public class AuthorDTO

{

public int Id

{

get; set;

}

public string FirstName

{

get; set;

}

public string LastName

{

get; set;

}

public string City { get; set; }

public string State { get; set; }

public string Country { get; set; }

}

Now suppose we need to map the AuthorDTO and the AuthorModel classes. The following code snippet illustrates how this can be achieved.

var config = new MapperConfiguration(cfg => {

cfg.CreateMap<AuthorDTO, AuthorModel>()

.ForMember(destination => destination.Address,

map => map.MapFrom(

source => new Address

{

City = source .City,

State = source .State,

Country = source.Country

}));

I'll discuss more on the advanced features of AutoMapper in a future post here. Until then, you can learn more on AutoMapper from this link.

