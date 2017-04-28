The 3 biggest mistakes to avoid in cloud migrations

We all have missteps, but there’s no need to repeat the common errors of others when you do your own cloud projects

The 3 biggest mistakes to avoid in cloud migrations
Credit: Florent Darrault
More like this

I’ve heard many times that if you’re not making mistakes, you’re not making progress. If that’s true, we're seeing a lot of progress made this year in cloud migrations!

Here are the three errors that I see enterprises repeatedly committing.

Mistake 1: Moving the wrong apps for the wrong reasons to the cloud. Enterprises continue to pick applications that are wrong for the cloud as the ones they move first. These applications are often tightly coupled to the database and have other issues that are not easily fixed.

As a result, after they’re moved, they don’t work as expected and need major surgery to work correctly. That’s a bad way to start your cloud migration.

Mistake 2: Signing SLAs not written for the applications you’re moving to the cloud. When I’m asked what the terms of service-level agreements should be, the answer is always the following: It depends on the applications that are moving to the cloud or the net new applications that you’re creating. Easy, right?

However, there are many—I mean many—enterprises today that sign SLAs with terms that have nothing to do with their requirements. Their applications use the cloud services in ways that neither the cloud provider nor the application owner expected. As a result, the cloud provider does not meet expectations in terms of resources and performance, and the enterprises have no legal recourse.

Mistake 3: Not considering operations. News flash—when you’re done migrating to the cloud, somebody should maintain that application in the cloud.

This fact comes as a surprise to many; in fact, I get a call a week about applications that are suffering in the cloud. Those callers’ organizations assumed that somehow, someway the cloud would magically maintain the application. Of course it won’t.

Remember that you have ops with on-premises systems, and you should have ops with cloud-based systems. The good news: The tasks are pretty much the same.

I hope you won’t make any of these mistakes, but chances are good that you will. If you must make them, I hope you’ll recognize them more quickly thanks to this list and recover sooner.

Related:

David S. Linthicum is a consultant at Cloud Technology Partners and an internationally recognized industry expert and thought leader. Dave has authored 13 books on computing and also writes regularly for HPE Software's TechBeacon site.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
bird hand set free public domain
FCC chief guts net neutrality under banner of 'freedom'

FCC head Ajit Pai spins a tale where net neutrality rules ruined the internet, and he's the savior who...

risk game play boggle
Java 9’s AOT compiler: Use at your own risk

Oracle's coming experimental technology could make some apps start faster, but it could slow other ones...

AWS vs. Azure vs. Google: Cloud storage compared

The world of cloud storage has many facets to consider. Here's a comparison of block, object, and file...

error neon mistake
The 3 biggest mistakes to avoid in cloud migrations

We all have missteps, but there’s no need to repeat the common errors of others when you do your own...