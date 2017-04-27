Download Ubuntu 17.10 daily builds

Also in today’s open source roundup: How to install Linux Mint on your Windows PC, and a review of Peppermint OS 7

nww linux predictions 2017 ubuntu 4
Credit: Ubuntu
More like this

Download Ubuntu 17.10 daily builds

The release schedule for Ubuntu 17.10 has been announced, and you can now download the daily build ISO images as well. Daily builds can be useful to watch the progress of Ubuntu 17.10, but are not recommended for normal usage due to possible bugs and changes.

Marius Nestor reports for Softpedia:

As expected, the first daily build ISO images of Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) are based on the current stable release of the operating system, Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), which means that the Unity 7 desktop environment is still there. But it will be replaced in the coming months when the Alpha 2 milestone hits the streets.

Ubuntu 17.10 will be yet another standard version, which Canonical will support for nine months with security updates, until July 2018, so it's the perfect testbed for the GNOME 3 migration. Most probably, Canonical will concentrate on offering users the best GNOME desktop experience ever.

Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and Xubuntu also have daily build ISOs available to download on the official FTP server. Please note that these builds are not recommended for daily usage.

More at Softpedia

How to install Linux Mint on your Windows PC

Linux Mint can be a terrific alternative to Windows, particularly for those that have had enough of Microsoft. A writer at ZDNet has a helpful post that will walk you through an install of Linux Mint on your Windows computer.

SJVN reports for ZDNet:

Are you a Windows power-user? You can get and install Linux Mint running on your PC -- either to try it out, or as a replacement for Windows.

I think Linux Mint isn't just a great desktop, it's a great replacement for Windows. With Microsoft pushing Windows 10 on existing users, people are starting to explore alternatives to Windows.

I got a number of requests about switching out Windows 7 for Linux Mint 17.3. Here's how to do it.

First, you can -- and should -- try Linux Mint before switching to it. Fortunately, unlike other operating systems, Linux distros like Mint make it easy to give them a test run before installing it.

More at ZDNet

PepperMint OS 7 review

PepperMint is a lightweight Linux distribution that offers excellent web app integration as well as local desktop apps. The Linux Lounge on YouTube has a full review of PepperMint OS 7.

Did you miss a roundup? Check the Eye On Open home page to get caught up with the latest news about open source and Linux.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

Related:

Jim Lynch is a technology analyst and online community manager who has also written for many leading industry publications over the years, including ITworld, InfoWorld, CIO, PCMag, ExtremeTech, and numerous others.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of Jim Lynch and do not necessarily represent those of IDG Communications, Inc., its parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
shield protection
Foiled! 15 tricks to hold off the hackers

To root out persistent hackers, sometimes you have to get a little creative

predictions crystal ball wizard lego
AI, Amazon, Uber: 10 tech predictions for 2022

In the next five years, half of the crazy new stuff you've heard about will arrive. The other half will...

Kotlin improves code compilation, requires JDK 8

Jetbrains' statically typed JVM language also offers several bug fixes and other small changes ...

match fire flame
Light a fire under Cassandra with Apache Ignite

The Apache Ignite in-memory computing platform not only boosts performance, but also adds SQL queries...