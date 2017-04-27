Download Ubuntu 17.10 daily builds

The release schedule for Ubuntu 17.10 has been announced, and you can now download the daily build ISO images as well. Daily builds can be useful to watch the progress of Ubuntu 17.10, but are not recommended for normal usage due to possible bugs and changes.

Marius Nestor reports for Softpedia:

As expected, the first daily build ISO images of Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) are based on the current stable release of the operating system, Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), which means that the Unity 7 desktop environment is still there. But it will be replaced in the coming months when the Alpha 2 milestone hits the streets. Ubuntu 17.10 will be yet another standard version, which Canonical will support for nine months with security updates, until July 2018, so it's the perfect testbed for the GNOME 3 migration. Most probably, Canonical will concentrate on offering users the best GNOME desktop experience ever. Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and Xubuntu also have daily build ISOs available to download on the official FTP server. Please note that these builds are not recommended for daily usage. More at Softpedia

How to install Linux Mint on your Windows PC

Linux Mint can be a terrific alternative to Windows, particularly for those that have had enough of Microsoft. A writer at ZDNet has a helpful post that will walk you through an install of Linux Mint on your Windows computer.

[ Give yourself a technology career advantage with InfoWorld's Deep Dive technology reports and Computerworld's career trends reports. GET A 15% DISCOUNT through Jan. 15, 2017: Use code 8TIISZ4Z. ]

SJVN reports for ZDNet:

Are you a Windows power-user? You can get and install Linux Mint running on your PC -- either to try it out, or as a replacement for Windows. I think Linux Mint isn't just a great desktop, it's a great replacement for Windows. With Microsoft pushing Windows 10 on existing users, people are starting to explore alternatives to Windows. I got a number of requests about switching out Windows 7 for Linux Mint 17.3. Here's how to do it. First, you can -- and should -- try Linux Mint before switching to it. Fortunately, unlike other operating systems, Linux distros like Mint make it easy to give them a test run before installing it. More at ZDNet

PepperMint OS 7 review

PepperMint is a lightweight Linux distribution that offers excellent web app integration as well as local desktop apps. The Linux Lounge on YouTube has a full review of PepperMint OS 7.

Did you miss a roundup? Check the Eye On Open home page to get caught up with the latest news about open source and Linux.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?