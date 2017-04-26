Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save $51 on Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch Right Now - Deal Alert

samsung gear s3
Credit: Amazon

Gear S3 frontier in dark gray is a timeless smartwatch, combining style with the latest innovation in digital technology. It features an always-on 1.3” super AMOLED full color display, and a distinctive steel bezel that you rotate to access apps or text, call and other notifications. Make payments via Samsung Pay. Keep track of your activity or share your location with its built-in GPS. And much more. With military-grade performance, the Gear S3 resists water, dust, extreme temperatures and the occasional drop. Gear S3 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 900 customers on Amazon (read recent reviews here), where its typical list price of $349.99 is currently discounted down to $299, saving you 15%. See this deal on Amazon.

