Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Amazon Will Comp You A Dash Button When You Buy 2, and Then $4.99 Once You Use It - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

dash button

This deal on Amazon will net you 2 Dash Buttons for the price of 0, making this a no-brainer if you've been thinking about trying Dash out. Right now if you buy two Dash Buttons, Amazon will give you one of them for free, and then a $4.99 credit the first time you actually use it (list price on a Dash Button is $4.99). Amazon Dash is a simple Wi-Fi connected gadget that lets you order your favorite things with just the push of a button. Keep it by your washing machine, your pet food, or in the bathroom closet. When you notice you're running low, just press the button and Amazon ships it right out. Each button gets tied to a specific product from Amazon's library of over 300 brands, in categories such as (click each category to see samples) household suppliesbeverage & groceryhealth & personal carebeauty productspetskids & baby, and more. Access this deal on Amazon

This story, "Amazon Will Comp You A Dash Button When You Buy 2, and Then $4.99 Once You Use It - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Amazon Dash Buttons

    MSRP $4.99
    Learn more
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
bunny computers desktop rabbit
Bash Bunny: Big hacks come in tiny packages

With new hardware hacking devices, it's absurdly easy to attack organizations through the USB port of...

alert blur
Be more like Android: How Apple can fix app alerts

Android provides a model for Apple to use in iOS, and Apple has an option for CarPlay that should get...

cloud integration biggest challenge
Think again: Data integration is different in the cloud

Not only is data integration an afterthought in most cloud migrations, it's usually addressed with...

Rooby language unites Go, Ruby

The budding language with Ruby's syntax and written in Go is aimed at microservices development