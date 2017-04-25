Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

16% off MOCACuff Bluetooth Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, iOS/Android Compatible - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

blood pressure cuff
Credit: Amazon

Place MOCACuff on your wrist and let it do all the work, measuring heart rate, systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Results are displayed on-screen with corresponding American Heart Association's blood pressure standards. A simple button press syncs results to your iOS/Android device. Receive expertly curated health recommendations via MOCACARE's app to improve or maintain your health, and visualize health trends and see how your health is improving over time. The device is FDA-cleared, CE certified and comes in a carrying case for convenience and portability. The typical list price of $77.74 has been reduced on Amazon 16% to $64.99, for now. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "16% off MOCACuff Bluetooth Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, iOS/Android Compatible - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • MOCACuff - Connected Wrist Blood Pressure Monitior (iOS/Android)

    $64.99 MSRP $77.74
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
bunny computers desktop rabbit
Bash Bunny: Big hacks come in tiny packages

With new hardware hacking devices, it's absurdly easy to attack organizations through the USB port of...

alert blur
Be more like Android: How Apple can fix app alerts

Android provides a model for Apple to use in iOS, and Apple has an option for CarPlay that should get...

cloud integration biggest challenge
Think again: Data integration is different in the cloud

Not only is data integration an afterthought in most cloud migrations, it's usually addressed with...

Rooby language unites Go, Ruby

The budding language with Ruby's syntax and written in Go is aimed at microservices development