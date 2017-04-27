3 Great Reasons to Attend Cisco’s DevNet Create

For the first time ever, Cisco is putting on a developer conference, DevNet Create, May 23-24, 2017 in San Francisco. If you’re a software developer, you should keep reading. First things, first. I’m sure you’re asking yourself, “What does Cisco do for me?” I think you’ll be surprised at the answer.

Let me dive in here. Cisco has APIs. We have a lot of them. Some are designed for people that are building network management applications or doing DevOps-type code. But the new thing we have are APIs that can help you in IoT development and even mobile application development. But I’m not writing this to talk so much about Cisco. I’m talking about why you should attend DevNet Create. So, without going into Cisco APIs, here are three reasons.

Reason 1 – The Speakers

DevNet Create isn’t all about Cisco. The speaker list includes software engineers from Google, Microsoft, Docker, and Buoyant, just to name a few. You can view the full list here. There will be technical executives from Apcera, Sonatype, Cisco, Bitly, SolidFire, and more. These people aren’t coming to DevNet Create to talk about Cisco technologies. They’re coming to talk about the future of software development. They’re coming to talk about how the industry is changing. The information they’re going to share will help you go forward in your career. This is a “don’t miss” lineup!

Reason 2 – The Tracks

DevNet Create is offering two exciting key tracks: The Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud. According to Evans data, over 50% of developers are planning on doing IoT development. If that’s you, then you don’t want to miss this. Topics in IoT include “An Intro to Secure IoT with MQTT,” “Building Bots for the Enterprise,” and more. When it comes to getting into IoT, or even learning to build on an existing skill set, DevNet Create has something for you.

As for Cloud, we’ve got another great set of topics. For example, there’s one of my favorites: “I Don’t Miss Those Calls at Night: Lessons Learnt Building and Maintaining Micro-Services at Scale.” If you’ve ever built something small and had it struggle with growing pains, this is a session you definitely want to attend.

Reason 3 – Learning Labs & Mini Hacks

The final reason to come to DevNet Create? It’s not just all talk, it’s hands-on learning. My personal favorite technology will be there and ready for you to learn: Indoor location services and captive portals. We recently witnessed how Subway (Sandwiches), along with a Cisco partner named Turnstyle, used Cisco wireless technology and Turnstyle’s analytics in 54 stores with 16,000 customers to increase the number of visits per month from .9 to 1.2 in only 3 months. When people talk about how digital disruption is affecting business, this is a prime example.

If you attend DevNet Create, you’ll not only get to hear about this technology, you’ll be able to get hands-on time trying it out. This is learning to write code that is truly business affecting. This is the code that companies need as they move into the future.

Register Now

DevNet Create is happening May 23-24 in San Francisco. This isn’t your typical Cisco or software conference. Instead, it’s one where you’ll start to see the connection between infrastructure, IoT devices, and software. Come join us and learn about the new art of the possible. Registration is open!

If you would like to talk about this, you can direct message me @coggerin