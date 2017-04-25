Oracle plans ‘startup organization’ focused on cloud computing, AI, and VR

The company plans to set up two ‘Solution Engineering Centers’ in the United States

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Credit: Magdalena Petrova
Oracle is hiring people for a "new startup organization" inside its North America operation that will focus on key technology trends, including cloud computing, internet of things, artificial Intelligence, and augmented and virtual reality.

The Solution Engineering organization the company is setting up will consist of Solution Engineering Centers in Reston, Va., and Denver.

The database and enterprise software company has previously indicated its interest in investing in some of these technology areas like machine learning and analytics.

It announced in September last year that it was investing in intelligent cloud applications, called Adaptive Intelligent Applications, “that automatically offer individualized recommended actions and streamline the tasks of business users such as human resource or finance professionals.”

Oracle also announced at OpenWorld last year tools for creating intelligent chatbots that integrate with its software.

Among the jobs listed for the new organization are the positions of director of the Denver and Reston units, who will each be responsible for managing an entire Solution Engineering Center, described as a "physical hub of solution engineers.” The company is also hiring solution engineers for the centers. 

Oracle did not immediately comment on the posts and on how the new organization would operate as a startup. The new unit appears to be closely linked to the company's immediate business goals with the director, for example, "measured on key metrics around revenue, pipeline, new innovations, talent development and customer success."

Oracle is asking for hands-on experience in third-party cloud computing platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Salesforce from applicants for the position of solution engineers at the centers.

“The mission of the organization and these two centers is to build and engineer cutting-edge solutions for our customers around cloud computing, big data analytics, mobile computing, internet of things, cybersecurity,” according to the job listings, first spotted by Bloomberg.

“Additional trends we are considering to investing in are Artificial Intelligence, Augmented and Virtual Reality and many other exciting technology trends that interest us all. Our mission is simple, we build new and innovative technology solutions for real world problems that our customers face,” according to the posts, which did not provide details of how AR and VR would be used by Oracle in its products and services.

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

