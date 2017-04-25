Rooby language unites Go, Ruby

The budding language with Ruby's syntax and written in Go is aimed at microservices development

Rooby language unites Go, Ruby
The Go and Ruby languages are partnered in the Rooby language intended for efficient development of microservices.

The object-oriented language has Ruby's syntax and is written in Go. It's for developing microservices that should be performant and easy to write. But the language does not constitute a Ruby upgrade. "Having full support of Ruby's [features] will be a huge effort and that would be a wrong way to go," according to the language's documentation.

Rooby's developers also say that the language "can't be syntactic sugar over Go because we are building an abstraction layer upon it, not forking Go and modifying its parser. So we certainly need to keep [improving] our implementation to make it as performant as possible." To make Rooby performant, plans call for building a server library using Go's net/http package. Rooby can be compiled into bytecode and evaluate bytecode directly. Currently, its parser is handcrafted and will have limitations.

Rooby could amount to another groundbreaking use of the Go language, which has seen widespread adoption in the Docker container system. Ruby, meanwhile, is noted for its simplicity and its role in the Ruby on Rails Web development framework.

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

