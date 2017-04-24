Microsoft re-issues much-maligned Windows patch KB 3150513 -- again

Microsoft has issued the KB 3150513 patch 10 times in the past year. Each time it appears without notification or warning: There’s no entry on the Windows Update list or Windows 10 Update list, but it is pushed out the Automatic Update chute nonetheless.

It's being pushed onto Windows 7, 8, 8.1, Windows 10 151,1 and now 1607 systems. You don’t want it.

A year ago, I talked about the original incarnation of the patch, which Microsoft’s KB article described like this:

This update provides the latest set of definitions for compatibility diagnostics that are performed on the system. The updated definitions will help enable Microsoft and its partners to ensure compatibility for all customers who want to install the latest Windows operating system. Installing this update also makes sure that the latest Windows operating system version is correctly offered through Windows Update, based on compatibility results.

The KB article lists the files included in the patch: Appraiser.sdb, Appraiser_data.ini, and Appraiser_telemetryrunlist.xml. One might correctly assume that KB 3150513 is all about telemetry.

I discussed this topic last month, and as best I can tell, nothing has changed. As AskWoody Lounger abbodi86 summarized:

Both KB 2952664 and KB 3150513 are only needed for upgrading to Windows 10; they have nothing useful for current Windows 7 users (well, except providing Microsoft with Appraiser statistics)

If you want to upgrade your current system to Windows 10 Creators Update, you might want to consider installing the patch. If you don’t, there are better ways to waste your time.

Don’t bother hiding it. History has shown that it’ll only appear again. Just ignore it and maybe it’ll go away.

