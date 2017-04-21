Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
75% off Lamicall S1 Cell Phone Dock

Credit: Amazon

Designed on a low center of gravity makes it stable. The extended hooks keep the phone in safety, and rubber cushions protect the phone from scratches and sliding. Suitable height, perfect angle of view when using Facetime and YouTube, makes it so easy to read message and emails. Compatible with iPhone and Android phones even when they have an added case.  The doc averages 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 4,500 reviewers on Amazon (86% rate a full 5 stars: see reviews), where its typical list price of $36.99 has been reduced 19% to $29.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "75% off Lamicall S1 Cell Phone Dock - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Cell Phone Stand, Lamicall S1 Dock : Cradle, Holder, Stand For Switch, all Android Smartphone, iPhone 6 6s 7 Plus 5 5s 5c charging, Accessories Desk - Black

    $9.98 MSRP $39.99
