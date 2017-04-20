Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off AIRFREE HD Indoor Antenna 50 Miles Range, USB Power Supply - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

hd antenna
Credit: Amazon

Cut the cable and get access to your local news, weather, sitcoms, kids and sports programs, educational programs and more for free. Enjoy crystal clear HDTV shows in 1080p. The antenna boasts a 50-mile range, and a generous 10-foot cable gives you the flexibility to find the best placement for maximum reception. The AIRFREE antenna currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 170 people on Amazon, where its typical list price of $19.99 has been temporarily reduced 20% to $15.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "20% off AIRFREE HD Indoor Antenna 50 Miles Range, USB Power Supply - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Red and blue boxing gloves facing each other
Grudge match: MongoDB vs. Couchbase Server

Which document database? From ease of installation and backup flexibility to index design and query...

Zombie Cloud Data
Don't get bit by zombie cloud data

Data you thought you had deleted from the cloud can come back to haunt you. Get to know your provider’s...

Data science could keep United out of more trouble

The right data analytics can sometimes prevent you from doing stupid things that alienate your...

reflection of clouds on high rise building
AWS offers templates to ease cloud app deployments

Amazon's new cloud service uses templates to simplify provisioning, security management, continuous...