Selling Disruption: How VARs Can Change the Datacenter

By Bharath Vasudevan, Director of Product Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software-defined and Cloud Group.

IT moves quickly. Every new trend that comes along is labeled the next big thing, and incremental improvements to age-old problems are cheered by the masses. With so much fanfare inviting every new entrant into the IT market, VARs (Value Added Resellers) face the almost insurmountable task of choosing the right technologies to sell while drowning out the background noise. What VARs are looking for are the truly disruptive technologies.

In the last few decades, IT has seen its share of truly great disruptors. In the ‘80s, Microsoft made it possible to distribute compute resources away from the centralized mainframe. In the ‘90s, EMC created a way to consolidate storage into shared storage arrays connected through Storage Area Networks (SANs). Then in the 2000s, VMware introduced the concept of x86 virtualization. When these companies first rose to prominence, they were just startups with small teams and big ideas. They also had some great VARs that recognized their potential early on and helped build their companies into empires.

Great VARs are those that truly understand the solutions they are selling – not just what these solutions can do, but perhaps more importantly, what they can’t. It is important for VARs to pay close attention to the perceived shortcomings of the solutions they sell because new technologies are constantly being brought to market, and these new additions may just be the answer to customers’ technology hurdles. By studying and really understanding the products they are selling (as well as the customer need for these products), successful VARs make themselves early experts on a technology, and they can reliably advise customers with this knowledge.

One area many VARs have latched onto as a high-growth, high-potential market is hyperconverged infrastructure. Hyperconvergence has become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional IT infrastructure because it combines the core components and data services of a legacy IT stack into a single solution. The advantages of this type of solution include ease of management, improved operational efficiency, and reduced total cost of ownership.

VARs have recognized hyperconvergence as one of the leading disruptive technologies, the next step in a long line of technologies such as centralized mainframe, SANs, and virtualization. With many VARs committed to reducing customer complexity while improving efficiency, hyperconverged infrastructure has taken off around the globe. In the process, the VARs that were early to embrace this disruptive technology have benefited greatly.

Innovative VARs can tell the difference between a game-changing technology and a passing trend. VARs have wholeheartedly spoken that hyperconvergence is no fad. As hyperconverged vendors continue to see increased interest and adoption rates, the bottom line of VARs will continue to rise as well.

HPE is fortunate to partner with truly great VARs. These VARs recognize disruptive solutions when they come along, which means that they are embracing technologies like hyperconverged and composable infrastructure wholeheartedly. The impact these VARs have on the IT industry cannot be overstated -- they are the engines driving the adoption of solutions like HPE Synergy and the HPE SimpliVity 380 . HPE and its ecosystem of VARs are able to provide the next generation of disruptive solutions to IT administrators, and in the process, simplify their lives.

To learn more about HPE’s hyperconverged solutions, check out the e-book How Hyperconvergence Can Help IT.