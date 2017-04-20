Google reportedly plans ad blocking feature for Chrome browser

The move by the online ad company is seen as defensive, and will allow only certain acceptable ads to be shown

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Google reportedly plans ad blocking feature for Chrome browser
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

Google makes a lot of money from online advertisements. In what appears to be a surprising move at first glance, the company is likely to introduce an ad blocking feature that could be turned on by default in desktop and mobile versions of its Chrome browser, according to a news report.

The move by Google is seen as more defensive rather than a change of heart by the company on the issue of ad blockers, reported The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the company’s plans.

By bundling its own ad blocker as a feature in Chrome, the most popular browser according to Net Market Share, the company appears to be expecting users to use the default blocker rather than the blockers that have proliferated on the market. It will then allow only certain acceptable ads to be shown, according to the Journal, which said that the feature could be announced within weeks.

Adblocks have been seen as a threat for advertising companies. Google, for example, pays to be a part of the “Acceptable Ads” program from Eyeo, the developer of AdBlock Plus, which then lets advertising on Google’s search engine and some of the other ads it powers to pass through Adblock Plus filters, according to WSJ.

The ads that will be considered acceptable will be as defined as such by the Coalition for Better Ads. The industry group, which has Google as a member, released in March its Better Ads Standards, identifying the kind of ad experiences that “fall beneath a threshold of consumer acceptability.”

Apart from the apparent incongruity of Google getting into ad-blockers, the measure by the company will impact what kind of ads users of the Chrome browser will see and which they won’t. Unless they disable the feature, their web experience will continue to be determined by Google. The company could still decide not to go ahead with the plan, WSJ said.

“We do not comment on rumor or speculation,” Google said in a statement on Wednesday in response to the report. “ We’ve been working closely with the Coalition for Better Ads and industry trades to explore a multitude of ways Google and other members of the Coalition could support the Better Ads Standards,” it added.

Pop-up ads and prestitial ads that load before the content were some of the ad types that were found in a survey of 25,000 users to be the least preferred ad experiences by mobile users, while desktop users objected to pop-up ads, auto-playing videos with sound, large sticky ads and prestitial ads with a countdown, according to the Coalition.

Google is also considering blocking all advertising that figures on websites with offending ads, instead of only the offending advertisements, according to WSJ. This measure would require the site owner to ensure that all of their ads meet the standards to avoid having all advertisements blocked on Chrome.

Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Red and blue boxing gloves facing each other
Grudge match: MongoDB vs. Couchbase Server

Which document database? From ease of installation and backup flexibility to index design and query...

Zombie Cloud Data
Don't get bit by zombie cloud data

Data you thought you had deleted from the cloud can come back to haunt you. Get to know your provider’s...

Data science could keep United out of more trouble

The right data analytics can sometimes prevent you from doing stupid things that alienate your...

reflection of clouds on high rise building
AWS offers templates to ease cloud app deployments

Amazon's new cloud service uses templates to simplify provisioning, security management, continuous...