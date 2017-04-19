Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 review

Foss Post reviews Ubuntu Budgie 17.04

Ubuntu 17.04 has gotten quite a bit of media coverage in recent days. But one new spin of Ubuntu might be worth considering if you’re a fan of the Budgie desktop.

Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 combines the power of Ubuntu with the unique Budgie desktop environment.

M. Hanny Sabbagh has a full review of Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 for the Foss Post:

Budgie is a new desktop interface forked out of GNOME Shell. It is developed by the Solus team. It uses GNOME technologies beside their own modifications to give a better user experience. Ubuntu Budgie is an Ubuntu-based distribution which uses Budgie desktop interface as its default. It’s an official Ubuntu flavor. Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 was the first release of this distribution, which was released 3 days ago. In Ubuntu Budgie 17.04, the underlying technologies are the same as in the original Ubuntu 17.04: Apt, Dpkg, SystemD.. It just differs about the default desktop interface. Beside a good set of applications and customizations giving a great out-of-the-box experience. If you are a user who would like to get things done without spending any effort at all on customizing and modifying your system, Ubuntu Budgie is definitely a way to go. More at Foss Post

LinuxInsider reviews Tiny Core Linux 8.0

Minimalist distros can be quite useful for certain kinds of users, and Tiny Core Linux 8.0 is one such distribution. A writer at LinuxInsider has a full review of Tiny Core Linux 8.0.

Jack M. Germain reports for LinuxInsider:

The Core Project is based on a highly modular system with community build extensions or applications. This is more a set of building blocks than a finely tuned distro. The Core Project does not provide a complete desktop out of the box. You have to put the working pieces together to make the OS contain what you want. This Linux brew has some advantages -- but it also has a few shortcomings. Tiny Core comes in a few architectures. It is available for ARM, x86 and x86_64 processors. Tiny Core Linux may not have all the bells and whistles you get from a more functional Linux distro. However, if you prefer telling your OS what to do rather than the other way around, Tiny Core Linux could be an interesting alternative for you. I was impressed with Tiny Core's speed and simplicity. It is a Linux variant that can let you work without desktop distractions. It is also a handy and tiny OS very suitable for tinkering. It is an ideal OS option to familiarize users with a hefty collection of lightweight classic desktop environments. More at LinuxInsider

16 examples of LS commands for beginners

The Linux command line can be an incredibly useful tool for many users. LS commands are part of what the command line can offer. A writer at HowtoForge has a helpful list of 16 LS commands for beginners.

Himanshu Arora reports for HowtoForge:

Whenever it's required to take a look at the contents of a directory on the command line in Linux, ls is the command that's used. It lists the contents sorted in alphabetical order. While that's the tool's basic usage, it offers a plethora of features (in the form of command line options) that help you in several circumstances. In this tutorial, we will discuss the usage of some of these command line options through easy to understand examples. The ls command doesn't display hidden files/directories by default. However, you can force the tool to do that using the -a command line option. More at HowtoForge

