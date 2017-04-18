At $175, this ransomware service is a boon to cybercriminals

A Russian-speaking user has been advertising the ransomware-as-a-service, according to Recorded Future

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

karm
Credit: Michael Kan
More like this

Cybercriminals have another easy-to-use ransomware kit to add to their arsenals, thanks to a new variant called Karmen that hackers can buy on the black market for $175.

A Russian-speaking user called DevBitox has been advertising the ransomware in underground forums, security firm Recorded Future said in a blog post on Tuesday.  

Karmen is what experts call ransomware-as-a-service -- a particularly worrisome trend. Amateur hackers with little technical know-how can buy access to them, and in return, they’ll receive a whole suite of web-based tools to develop their own ransomware attacks.

In Karmen's case, it offers an easy-to-use dashboard interface. Buyers can modify the ransomware, view what machines they've infected, and see how much they’ve earned.

To spread ransomware, hackers will often rely on spam emails with an attachment or a link to a website that contains malicious coding. Once it infects a computer, the ransomware will then encrypt the files hosted inside. To release the files, victims will have to pay up, usually in bitcoin.

DevBitox, one of the developers behind Karmen, has posted messages in various forums saying that Russian and English language versions of the ransomware-as-a-service are available.

karmen ransomware variant 5 Recorded Future

The dashboard to the Karmen ransomware-as-a-service.

So far, the hacker has sold 20 copies of Karmen, according to Recorded Future, which noted that the first infections of the ransomware variant occurred as early as December in Germany and the U.S.

The $175 fee is a one-time upfront payment, said Andrei Barysevich, a director at Recorded Future. “This lowers the barrier for other criminals to carry out ransomware attacks, and allows buyers to retain 100 percent of payments from their infected victims,” he added.

However, victims hit with the Karmen ransomware have recourse. That’s because the malicious coding is derived from Hidden Tear, an open source ransomware project.

Cybercriminals have been using Hidden Tear to build their own ransomware variants. However, security experts have been responding with free decryption tools designed to release computers of the infections.

Michael Gillespie, a security researcher, has developed his own decryption key generator that can address ransomware built from Hidden Tear. He advises that victims contact him for help. Gillespie has also developed a site that can diagnose what kind of ransomware has infected a computer, and offers advice on how it might be fixed.    

No More Ransom is another site with free tools that can decrypt certain ransomware infections.

Security experts also recommend that businesses make routine backups of their important systems, in the event of a ransomware attack. 

Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Samsung Dex dock in use
Samsung Dex nearly nails smartphone-as-desktop

Difficult setup and hardware issues mar a promising marriage of a smartphone to the traditional desktop

superheroes superman wonderwoman captain america spiderman
9 superheroes for crack security teams

Want to beat the odds when meeting your next security challenge? Security teams work best when these...

Review: Samsung Galaxy S8 fails the likability test

The big-screen Android smartphone is too slick for its own good, with poor design decisions that render...

Difficult choices of a businessman 166578182
Your cloud choice: Succeed slowly or fail fast

If you don’t spend the time planning for this major shift in IT, you can count on being disappointed in...