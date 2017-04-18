VMware’s acquisition of monitoring software maker Wavefront for an undisclosed sum is a move core to VMware's strategy to round out its portfolio for facilitating and managing hybrid cloud environments. It highlights in the need to ensure that applications running between private and public clouds perform up to par.
Monitoring is key in the DevOps era
Some of these environments leverage hundreds or thousands of containers, calling for orchestration systems such as Amazon EC2 Container Service, Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, and Mesos. Such distributed cloud environments require introspection and analysis at a higher data rate than ever before, says Shekar Ayyar, VMware executive vice president of strategy and corporate development.
“A lot of the energy around containers has gone into quickly testing something,” Ayvar tells CIO.com. “We think the path forward is introducing statefulness into that and transitioning gracefully from test and development into operations and ensure there is continuity in these processes. Wavefront has the ability and engine to ingest and digest data rates at the fastest rates possible today.”
Moreover, developers can query data streams to discover new ways to address problems, identify bottlenecks, and test algorithms and hypotheses. Wavefront's software also plugs into collaboration tools popular among DevOps teams, including Slack, PagerDuty and HipChat.
Deal extends VMware’s management strategy
Wavefront is a key component for VMware, which has invested heavily in management and monitoring software, according to VMware, which adds that the technology will pair particularly well with vRealize Operations, a monitoring tool that helps corporations watch, troubleshoot and plan capacity for virtualized environments.
This story, "What’s behind VMware’s Wavefront acquisition? " was originally published by CIO.