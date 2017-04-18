Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Amazon Prime Gets You 20% off Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

hue lightstrips
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Place Philips Hue Lightstrips under furniture or kitchen cabinets, into coves or highlight architectural features with indirect white light. Control color, dimming and shading through the app, or with your voice via an Alexa compatible device. Shape, bend or extent these 6-foot strips as needed. Sync lighting effects to music, movies, or games to take your experience to the next level. A hub is required and sold separately. The typical list price of $89.99 is currently being discounted 20% in a promotion for Amazon Prime members only (or those with a free trial: get one here). See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Amazon Prime Gets You 20% off Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus

    $89.99 MSRP $150.00
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Samsung Dex dock in use
Samsung Dex nearly nails smartphone-as-desktop

Difficult setup and hardware issues mar a promising marriage of a smartphone to the traditional desktop

superheroes superman wonderwoman captain america spiderman
9 superheroes for crack security teams

Want to beat the odds when meeting your next security challenge? Security teams work best when these...

Review: Samsung Galaxy S8 fails the likability test

The big-screen Android smartphone is too slick for its own good, with poor design decisions that render...

Difficult choices of a businessman 166578182
Your cloud choice: Succeed slowly or fail fast

If you don’t spend the time planning for this major shift in IT, you can count on being disappointed in...