Hardened Node.js distro comes to Docker-friendly Alpine Linux

NodeSource primes its enterprise-oriented NSolid Node.js distro for Docker containers

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Hardened Node.js distro comes to Docker-friendly Alpine Linux
Credit: Thinkstock/Linux
More like this

NodeSource is releasing a distribution of its enterprise-level, commercially supported NSolid Node.js runtime that works with Docker-friendly Alpine Linux. NSolid for Alpine Linux is intended to work with Alpine’s small footprint and security capabilities, said Joe McCann, NodeSource CEO.

With the NSolid Node.js runtime, the company accommodates three critical enterprise technologies: the Linux kernel, Docker containers, and Node.js server-side JavaScript applications.

Containers using Alpine require a maximum of 8MB, and installing it to disk takes up as little as about 130MB. There has been a rise in Alpine Linux Docker distributions because of Alpine’s tiny footprint, McCann said. The Alpine kernel also offers security enhancements preventing a class of zero-day and other vulnerabilities. Users get a secure option for running Node apps in containers, said McCann.

Built around the musl library and BusyBox utilities, Alpine is a noncommercial, general-purpose Linux distribution intended for power users. Previously, NSolid was available for AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, as well as ARM chip sets for IoT applications and regular Docker images not optimized for Alpine.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
superheroes superman wonderwoman captain america spiderman
9 superheroes for crack security teams

Want to beat the odds when meeting your next security challenge? Security teams work best when these...

windows 10 hidden revealed
The truth about the Windows and Office hacks

In the last week, media reports suggested that Office and Windows users were at extreme risk of being...

Difficult choices of a businessman 166578182
Your cloud choice: Succeed slowly or fail fast

If you don’t spend the time planning for this major shift in IT, you can count on being disappointed in...

Why smart enterprises are thinking AI

Companies are leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to bolster customer...