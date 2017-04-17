Intel scraps annual IDF event as it looks beyond PCs

Intel will instead hold small events, workshops, and participate in trade shows to highlight its technologies and connect with customers

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Intel scraps annual IDF event as it looks beyond PCs
Credit: James Niccolai
More like this

After 20 years, Intel is scrapping its marquee annual Intel Developer Forum event, where tech enthusiasts gathered to load up on the chipmaker's news and technologies.

IDF started off in 1997 as a small event in Palm Springs, California. The show was later moved to San Francisco and vastly expanded during a boom in the PC market.

But with the PC market slowing down, the attraction of IDF has also dwindled. Intel's future isn't tied to PCs but instead to areas like data centers, autonomous cars, modems, the internet of things, and manufacturing. 

Last year, IDF events were held in San Francisco and Beijing, and neither will happen this year. An event was scheduled this year from Aug. 15 to 17 in San Francisco, according to a calendar for Moscone Convention Center, but it has been canceled.

In lieu of IDF, Intel will instead hold small events, workshops, and participate in trade shows to highlight its technologies and connect with customers. Intel has a big presence every year at shows like CES, Computex, and Mobile World Congress.

Apple iPhone launches in the past have upstaged IDF San Francisco. From 2012 to 2014, iPhone launches around the time of IDF became the main topic of conversation on the show floor.

In 2011, IDF clashed with Microsoft's Build Conference being held in Anaheim, Calif., and Windows 8, Windows RT, and ARM chips were part of the conversation at Intel's show.

To avoid a clash with Apple's iPhone launches and other shows like TechCrunch Disrupt, Intel eventually moved IDF to mid-August in 2015. 

Major PC, chip, and datacenter announcements were a staple of the show, but such announcements have dwindled in the last few years.  

Over the final years, IDF started losing its technical edge and became more of a marketing vehicle for the company as it expanded into wearables, drones, cool gadgets, and other devices. The company used the show to send a message that it was more than a technology company.

Intel in 2013 scrapped a popular third-day opening keynote by former CTO Justin Rattner, who showed off future-looking technologies like a solar-powered PC. It was replaced by keynotes that didn't touch on deep technology.

Privately, attendees grumbled that Intel was losing its core audience of engineers and technology specialists with its grand show of cool devices.

Intel will be able to connect to developers via trade shows and workshops, which are more targeted, a company spokeswoman said.

Related:
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Top tools for Windows 10
Top 30 free apps for Windows 10

From backup to productivity tools, here’s the best of the best for Win10. Sometimes good things come in...

stiff arm football tackle game athlete
Review: VMM 2016 stiffs Azure, older Hyper-V

System Center 2016 Virtual Machine Manager shines for Windows Server 2016, but does little for prior...

Serverless computing picks up new Docker option

New Func service lets users run lambda-style functions through code hosted in Docker containers ...

smartphones tablet mobile devices
Who needs IoT? Smartphones are the new tracking devices

Arity, a startup spun out of Allstate, uses smartphone apps to collect data that once required...