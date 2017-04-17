New AI language hides TensorFlow complexity

The Inkling programming language makes it easier to build artificial intelligence applications

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

New AI language hides TensorFlow complexity
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Bonsai's Inkling programming language, which makes it easier to build artificial intelligence applications, is moving closer to a 1.0 release.

Part of the Bonsai Platform for AI, Inkling is a proprietary higher level language that compiles down to Google's open source TensorFlow library for machine intelligence. Inkling is designed to represent AI in terms of what a developer wants to teach the system instead of focusing on low-level mechanics. It abstracts away from dynamic AI algorithms that would otherwise require expertise in machine learning. Declarative and strongly typed, the language resembles a cross between Python and SQL from a syntactic perspective, said Bonsai CEO Mark Hammond.

"Our core focus right now is on enabling enterprises and industrial companies to build control and optimization systems," which could take forms such as advanced robotics, supply chain optimization systems, or oil exploration, Hammond said. A 1.0 release of the language and the Bonsai Platform is targeted for late June. Plans call for eventually promoting development of additional implementations of Inkling. The company itself is focused on making machine learning technologies accessible to developers and engineers without a background in this area but who do have expertise in domain areas where they want to apply the technology.

Bonsai Platform currently is in an early access stage of release. Other components of the it include the Bonsai Artificial Intelligence Engine; command line and web interfaces; and simulators, generators, and data as training sources.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Top tools for Windows 10
Top 30 free apps for Windows 10

From backup to productivity tools, here’s the best of the best for Win10. Sometimes good things come in...

stiff arm football tackle game athlete
Review: VMM 2016 stiffs Azure, older Hyper-V

System Center 2016 Virtual Machine Manager shines for Windows Server 2016, but does little for prior...

Serverless computing picks up new Docker option

New Func service lets users run lambda-style functions through code hosted in Docker containers ...

smartphones tablet mobile devices
Who needs IoT? Smartphones are the new tracking devices

Arity, a startup spun out of Allstate, uses smartphone apps to collect data that once required...