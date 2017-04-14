Intelligent code-search service Sourcegraph adds Java support

Originally built to intelligently index and search Golang code bases on GitHub, Sourcegraph now works with Java -- and other popular languages may follow

Intelligent code-search service Sourcegraph adds Java support
Credit: OneO2 / iStock
More like this

Developers love IDEs for the superpowers they provide: renaming a function or variable without having to blindly search and replace; jumping straight to a function definition with a keystroke; and much more.

Code-search service Sourcegraph provides those capabilities through a web-based IDE that can index most Google Go language repositories in GitHub. And not just individual repositories--all Golang repositories, indexed together and made searchable and cross-referenceable in a single interface.

Now Sourcegraph has unveiled that same kind of support for Java. In addition to being a near-indispensable staple of developers worldwide, Java has far more repositories in GitHub: 3.04 million, compared to Golang’s 192,700 (according to the latest GitHub API queries).

As detailed in a blog post, Sourcegraph’s Java support is functionally identical to its Golang support. Code can be explored through the web IDE and built with the same HTML/JS-powered editing components used to create Visual Studio Code. Project sources can be made accessible and searchable to members of a team working with the same repository. Highlighting a given function or variable provides a tooltip and a quick way to jump to its definition, as well as links to examples used in either that project or others.

Sourcegraph’s support for Java encompasses projects managed with Maven, Gradle, or the Android build tools, which ought to cover the vast majority of Java development use cases. However, the company cautions that some corner cases might still exist.

SourceGraph is also considering adding more languages to the roster. Beta testers can already get access to alpha support for TypeScript and JavaScript code bases, and Python and PHP support is listed as coming soon.

If you sign up for the beta program, you’ll be polled about which common languages you’re interested in, including Rust, Scala, Ruby, Swift, and C/C++. It’s possible to read that as a sign the company’s considering adding support for those languages, although there’s no timetable for that yet.

Much of Sourcegraph’s work is built on top of Microsoft’s Language Server Protocol project, an open source effort that describes how to implement language-specific IDE tooling--such as jumping to a function definition--for a given language. Sourcegraph has added modifications to the protocol for its service. But one of the implications of using LSP is that any language that has LSP tools available ought to be easier to add to Soucegraph’s roster.

Sourcegraph provides three usage tiers: a free personal tier (available until Feb. 1, 2018) that can be used with private repos; a $10/user/month “organization account”; and a $50/user/month “enterprise” account that works with GitHub Enterprise, the Phabricator code review suite, and other tools.

One thing still missing is a locally hosted option—e.g., as a complement to a local install of GitHub Enterprise—but the company has no current plan to offer that.

Related:

Serdar Yegulalp is a senior writer at InfoWorld, focused on the InfoWorld Tech Watch news analysis blog and periodic reviews.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Modular Java's true impact
The true impact of modular Java

Java 9's much anticipated modularity may have less effect on your coding practices than you think

burlap money bag
Only in the USA: ISPs get tax dollars to build weak broadband

Tennessee votes to give millions of taxpayer dollars to AT&T and Comcast rather than let municipal...

Boycott ISPs that abuse privacy, net neutrality

Enterprises should kick abusive ISPs to the curb—because the government surely won’t

Devops is a secret weapon -- perhaps too secret

A new survey finds devops brings plenty of benefits, but most companies still don't know what it is