Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

24% off NETGEAR CM700 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem 1.4Gbps Certified for XFINITY, Time Warner, Charter, and More - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

netgear cablemodem
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The NETGEAR CM700 High Speed Cable Modem is certified to work with most major cable providers, and may save you $100 or more annually by eliminating modem rental fees you may currently be paying. It provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet with speeds up to 1.4 Gbps. It is CableLabs certified DOCSIS 3.0 that is 32X faster than 2.0 devices. A Gigabit Ethernet port provides faster access and downloads. Its typical list price of $129.99 has been reduced to $99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "24% off NETGEAR CM700 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem 1.4Gbps Certified for XFINITY, Time Warner, Charter, and More - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • NETGEAR CM700 (32x8) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem. Max download speeds of 1.4Gbps. Certified for XFINITY by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Charter, & more (CM700)

    $99.00 MSRP $129.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Modular Java's true impact
The true impact of modular Java

Java 9's much anticipated modularity may have less effect on your coding practices than you think

burlap money bag
Only in the USA: ISPs get tax dollars to build weak broadband

Tennessee votes to give millions of taxpayer dollars to AT&T and Comcast rather than let municipal...

Boycott ISPs that abuse privacy, net neutrality

Enterprises should kick abusive ISPs to the curb—because the government surely won’t

Devops is a secret weapon -- perhaps too secret

A new survey finds devops brings plenty of benefits, but most companies still don't know what it is