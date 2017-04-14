The 10 best features in Android O (so far)

A sneak peek at Android O

Google I/O is still more than a month away, but we’ve already gotten a sneak peek at what Google is planning for Android O. To help developers make sure their apps are in tip-top shape for the public release later this year, Google has given them the first preview a little early, opening up a brand new box of tricks and tools.

This first release is just for developers and is focused mostly on feautures that require particular devleoper support. There will be much more in Android O, with more user-facing improvements in later beta releases.

While we’re not sure how many of these features will make it out of Developer options and the System UI tuner and into the main release, there are a bunch of cool tricks we’ve found while exploring the new settings. Here are our 10 favorites.

