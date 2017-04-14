Samsung taps DOD tech veteran to head enterprise push

Samsung Electronics has appointed the former CIO of the U.S. Department of Defense to help a global push to expand its mobile enterprise business.

Terry Halvorsen served as chief information officer at the Pentagon from 2015 until this year. Before that, he served as deputy commander of the Navy Cyber Forces and deputy commander of the Naval Network Warfare Command.

[ Digital Spotlight: Enterprise mobile app strategies that work. | Keep up on key mobile developments and insights with the Mobile Tech Report newsletter. ]

At Samsung, he will be an executive vice president and global enterprise advisor to J.K. Shin, president of Samsung's Mobile Communications division.

Samsung said it wants Halvorsen to help expand its business in the corporate, government, and regulated industries space, where there are higher demands on security.

Samsung has been aggressively pushing into these areas with Knox, a mobile enterprise security platform based on hardware encryption.

Martyn Williams The Samsung Knox logo is seen at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on March 1, 2017.

Samsung's mobile phone business recently took a hit with the massive recall of the Note 7 smartphone after a handful of models of the phone caught fire. Battery problems were blamed.

However, the long-term effect on the brand appears limited. The company recently said that it has received 720,000 pre-orders for the new Samsung S8 and S8 Plus smartphones in South Korea. The phone is the first flagship handset on sale since the Note 7 problems, and those preorders outpace the S7 and S7 Plus.