Review: VMM 2016 stiffs Azure, older Hyper-V

As you read through the list of new features in System Center 2016 Virtual Machine Manager (VMM), you will be hard-pressed to find any new features not directly related to Windows Server 2016 Hyper-V. As I worked with VMM 2016, I couldn’t help but get the feeling that VMM 2016 was good ol’ VMM 2012 R2 with bolted-on support for features introduced in Windows Server 2016.

Don’t get me wrong—VMM 2016’s support for Hyper-V 2016 is a good thing. Microsoft would be doing us a huge disservice if it didn’t provide a way to manage Nano Servers, rolling cluster upgrades, shielded VMs, and other new Windows Server 2016 capabilities through VMM. But there is nothing here to entice those organizations that are sticking with older versions of Hyper-V into upgrading to VMM 2016.