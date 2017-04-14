Devops is a secret weapon -- perhaps too secret

Devops is indeed working, at least for those organizations that are using it, according to a recent survey by development tools provider Atlassian and IT management solutions company xMatters. But many organizations have not even heard of the concept yet.

For the 2017 xMatters Atlassian Devops Maturity report, released this week, the companies in January and February surveyed more than 2,000 people at organizations ranging in size from 500 to more than 10,000 employees. The survey found that 41 percent of respondents were doing devops, and 65 percent of them said these initiatives were producing benefits.

"These devops practitioners are experiencing a faster time to market, improved customer experiences, fewer customer-facing incidents, faster resolution times, and a rapid-fire pace of innovation," a report on the survey, released this week, said.

However, around 60 percent of respondents either did not know what devops was or were not sure if their companies were practicing it. "This tells us that in the industry there is quite a big gap between companies doing devops and companies who still consider it a buzzword," Atlassian and xMasters said. Excluding this 60 percent narrowed the survey down to 1,004 qualified responders, most of whom were team managers or executives, as those unaware of devops were eliminated from the rest of the questions.

Atlassian found that 80 percent of companies familiar with devops reported that development and operations do share some tools, a first step in establishing a devops culture. Companies also share information generated from these tools, though often with limited access. But just 17 percent of these companies reported having open information available to cross-functional teams in dynamic formats like wikis and chat rooms.

The survey also found issues with incident management, which Atlassian describes as a key test of devops maturity. "Fifty percent of companies report having to wait for the operations center to declare a major incident, 43 percent use a manual process to keep customers and internal stakeholders up to date. And 34 percent say they experience delays in incident resolution while waiting on subject matter experts."