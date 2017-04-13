Android gotchas: Fast fixes for 6 common problems

Solve some of the most common Android issues with this easy-to-follow troubleshooting guide

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Android gotchas: Fast fixes for 6 common issues
Credit: Uncalno Tekno via Flickr
More like this

Smartphones have the power to make our lives more efficient. They also have the power to cause major migraines.

Let’s face it: Technology wouldn’t be technology without the occasional facepalm-inducing failure—and mobile devices are no exception. But an annoying Android error doesn’t have to send you scrambling to the nearest clueless carrier store or online help forum. I’ve been covering and personally using Android since its infancy, and I’m here to help. (My certified-geek badge is on file in the main office if you need to see it.)

Related:

Contributing Editor JR Raphael serves up tasty morsels about the human side of technology. Hungry for more? Visit JRStart.com or join him on Twitter or Google+.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Android gotchas: Fast fixes for 6 common issues
Android gotchas: Fast fixes for 6 common problems

Solve some of the most common Android issues with this easy-to-follow troubleshooting guide

4 standardize three locks
13 tips to foil cloud lock-in

Public cloud vendors want your workloads forever. Here's how to create a viable exit strategy

SDN dilemma: Linux kernel networking vs. kernel bypass

Yes, the Linux kernel networking stack is too slow for high-speed networks, but kernel bypass solutions...

TypeScript 2.3 gets smarter about JavaScript standards

Now at a release candidate stage, the latest version of Microsoft's typed JavaScript superset supports...