33% off Corsair Gaming M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert

The M65 PRO RGB is a competition-grade FPS gaming mouse with the technology you need to win, the flexibility to make it your own, and the build quality to last. The high-accuracy 12000 DPI sensor provides pixel-precise tracking and advanced surface calibration support, and the aircraft-grade aluminum frame gives it low weight and high durability. Use the advanced weight tuning system to set the center of gravity to match your play style, and harness the power of CUE for advanced button configuration, macro programming, and three-zone RGB backlighting customization. The gaming mouse averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 520 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $59.99 has been reduced 33% to $39.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "33% off Corsair Gaming M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

At a Glance

  • Corsair Gaming M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse, Backlit RGB LED, 12000 DPI, Optical

    $39.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
