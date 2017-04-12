ThermoPro's wireless cooking thermometer lets you monitor the temps of your food remotely, up to 300 feet away. It includes a built-in timer and programmable temperature alarms. Or if you're unsure, it comes pre-programmed with USDA approved temperatures for various meats. The probe is capable of accurately measuring temps from 16°F to 482°F and comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. ThermoPro's TP07 thermometer averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,300 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $45.99 has been reduced 33% to $30.59. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "33% off ThermoPro Wireless Digital Cooking Thermometer with Timer and 300 Feet Range - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.