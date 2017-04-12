Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off ThermoPro Wireless Digital Cooking Thermometer with Timer and 300 Feet Range - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

wireless thermometer
Credit: Amazon
More like this

ThermoPro's wireless cooking thermometer lets you monitor the temps of your food remotely, up to 300 feet away. It includes a built-in timer and programmable temperature alarms. Or if you're unsure, it comes pre-programmed with USDA approved temperatures for various meats. The probe is capable of accurately measuring temps from 16°F to 482°F and comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. ThermoPro's TP07 thermometer averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,300 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $45.99 has been reduced 33% to $30.59. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "33% off ThermoPro Wireless Digital Cooking Thermometer with Timer and 300 Feet Range - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • ThermoPro TP07 Remote Wireless Digital Kitchen Cooking Food Meat Thermometer with Timer for BBQ Smoker Grill Oven, 300 Feet Range

    $30.59 MSRP $45.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
4 standardize three locks
Hyper-V 2016: More secure, but not faster

Hyper-V 2016 tightens VM security and eases management, but seems to have lost a step

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Enterprises: Now's the time to join Windows 10 Insider

Windows Insider program is no longer for only consumers, so IT can now get a head start on new Windows...

student books with apple for teacher
Life lessons: An intern earns his admin privileges

A techie takes his first steps into the workforce and gains valuable insight into corporate culture

Microsoft sets end date for Visual Studio 2008 support

Microsoft will no longer offer support for the IDE, associated runtimes, and components after April 10,...